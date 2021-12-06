Cavs at Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
MONDAY WITH THE CHAMPS
A busy week for Cleveland rolls on tonight as they travel to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, current NBA champion. The Eastern Conference heavyweight have won nine of ten and are near the top of the Central Division.
LAST TIME OUT
In what turned out to be a great finish, the Wine & Gold fell just short against the Utah Jazz. Darius Garland's three in the final seconds rimmed out and Evan Mobley's put-back attempt did not fall, as the Cavs used a 15-0 run to get back in the game. Garland scored 31 and Cedi Osman provided a spark off the bench in his first game back from injury.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Cedi Osman, Evan Mobley
Bucks: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Jordan Clarkson
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Bucks:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
This week of back-and-forth travel continues, as the Cavs return home Wednesday to take on another Central Division rival in the Chicago Bulls.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.