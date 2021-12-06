Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Fiserv Forum at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

MONDAY WITH THE CHAMPS

A busy week for Cleveland rolls on tonight as they travel to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, current NBA champion. The Eastern Conference heavyweight have won nine of ten and are near the top of the Central Division.

LAST TIME OUT

In what turned out to be a great finish, the Wine & Gold fell just short against the Utah Jazz. Darius Garland's three in the final seconds rimmed out and Evan Mobley's put-back attempt did not fall, as the Cavs used a 15-0 run to get back in the game. Garland scored 31 and Cedi Osman provided a spark off the bench in his first game back from injury.

Read Sunday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MIL
13-11
Record
15-9
7th in East
Standing
3rd in East
104.6
PPG
110.5
45.4
RPG
47.8
24.3
APG
23.1
4.3
BPG
4.5
7.3
SPG
7.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Cedi Osman, Evan Mobley

Bucks: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Jordan Clarkson

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back


Bucks:

  • Grayson Allen - Illness - QUESTIONABLE
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo - Right Calf Soreness - QUESTIONABLE
  • Donte DiVIncenzo - Left Ankle - OUT
  • George Hill - Right Knee Hyperextension - QUESTIONABLE
  • Brook Lopez - Back Surgery - OUT
  • Semi Ojeleye - Right Calf Strain - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    This week of back-and-forth travel continues, as the Cavs return home Wednesday to take on another Central Division rival in the Chicago Bulls.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

