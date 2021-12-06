Cavs at Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

MONDAY WITH THE CHAMPS

A busy week for Cleveland rolls on tonight as they travel to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, current NBA champion. The Eastern Conference heavyweight have won nine of ten and are near the top of the Central Division.

LAST TIME OUT

In what turned out to be a great finish, the Wine & Gold fell just short against the Utah Jazz. Darius Garland's three in the final seconds rimmed out and Evan Mobley's put-back attempt did not fall, as the Cavs used a 15-0 run to get back in the game. Garland scored 31 and Cedi Osman provided a spark off the bench in his first game back from injury.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MIL 13-11 Record 15-9 7th in East Standing 3rd in East 104.6 PPG 110.5 45.4 RPG 47.8 24.3 APG 23.1 4.3 BPG 4.5 7.3 SPG 7.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Cedi Osman, Evan Mobley

Bucks: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Jordan Clarkson

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back

Bucks:

Grayson Allen - Illness - QUESTIONABLE



Giannis Antetokounmpo - Right Calf Soreness - QUESTIONABLE



Donte DiVIncenzo - Left Ankle - OUT



George Hill - Right Knee Hyperextension - QUESTIONABLE



Brook Lopez - Back Surgery - OUT

