Cavs Streak Snapped in Sunday Thriller

There are no moral victories in the NBA, but if you’re going to have a four-game win streak snapped, an effort like Sunday’s is the way to do it.

The Wine and Gold were down 15 points in the fourth quarter before mounting a furious comeback, even taking a brief lead before eventually succumbing to the hot-shooting Jazz – unable to sink a last-second shot in the 109-108 thriller on Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

One game after sinking 27 three-pointers in a win over Boston, the Jazz continued their aerial bombardment – drilling 30 triples on 48 attempts, which proved to be the difference in the contest. Five Utah players finished with at least three made threes in Sunday’s matinee.

Darius Garland was outstanding once again – netting nine of his team-high 31 points in the closing quarter. Garland’s floater with 3:10 to play gave Cleveland a two-point edge and his pullup shot with 1:27 got the Cavs back to within one after a pair of Jazz buckets.

Evan Mobley swatted Donovan Mitchell’s layup attempt with 22 seconds to play, but the Cavaliers couldn’t score on their final possession, with Garland’s 28-foot attempt drawing back iron and Mobley’s putback attempt failing to fall.

On the night, Garland went 11-for-19 from the floor and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc, adding five assists, four boards and a team-best four steals, posting his second straight 30-point game, third of his career.

Jarrett Allen registered his seventh straight double-double – tallying 17 points and 10 boards, going 7-for-12 from the floor, adding two assists, two steals and a pair of blocks.

Evan Mobley also doubled-up in the loss – pitching in with 14 points and a team-high 12 boards, adding three assists and the Cavs biggest blocked shot of the night.

Ricky Rubio added 15 points in 31 action-packed minutes of work off the bench, scoring 12 of those after intermission, going 6-for-11 from the floor, adding four boards and a pair of assists.

Cedi Osman returned from a three-game absence with a sore lower back to notch 11 points off the bench – keying Cleveland’s fourth quarter comeback, going 4-of-7 from the floor overall, adding five boards, four assists and a pair of steals.

The Jazz were led by Donovan Mitchell, who led both teams with 35 points, going 12-for-21 from the field, including 4-of-8 from long-distance. Fellow All-Star Rudy Gobert was just as dominant on the defensive end – leading both teams with 20 rebounds and five blocked shots.

