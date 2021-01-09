Cavs at Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
LAST ONE OF THE ROAD TRIP
We made it - finally. The last game of this 6-game, 5-city, 10-day of here, and it comes in the form of the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night up in Wisconsin.
LAST TIME OUT
The shorthanded Cavs scrapped and clawed all night against the equally shorthanded Grizzlies on Thursday. That fight paid off with a big time win in Memphis behind a double-double from Andre Drummond, a perfect shooting night from Larry Nance Jr., and Isaac Okoro's late-game heroics.
Read Thursday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Andre Drummond
Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Wine & Gold will finally return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a rematch with the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening. That is immediately followed by a Tuesday night game against the Utah Jazz.