Cavs at Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability View Today's Game Notes

LAST ONE OF THE ROAD TRIP

We made it - finally. The last game of this 6-game, 5-city, 10-day of here, and it comes in the form of the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night up in Wisconsin.

LAST TIME OUT

The shorthanded Cavs scrapped and clawed all night against the equally shorthanded Grizzlies on Thursday. That fight paid off with a big time win in Memphis behind a double-double from Andre Drummond, a perfect shooting night from Larry Nance Jr., and Isaac Okoro's late-game heroics.

Read Thursday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MIL 5-4 Record 5-4 8th in East Standing 6th in West 102.1 PPG 124.4 43.9 RPG 48.1 25.0 APG 28.6 4.7 BPG 4.7 10.9 SPG 8.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Andre Drummond

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Dante Exum - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Darius Garland - Right Shoulder Strain - OUT



Kevin Port Jr. - Personal - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Hand Fracture - OUT



Collin Sexton - Left Ankle Sprain - QUESTIONABLE



Bucks:

Pat Connaughton - Left Groin Strain OUT



Torrey Craig - Nasal Fracture - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova spent over two seasons with the Bucks (2016-2018)



Cavs forward Kevin Love and Bucks guard Jrue Holiday played their collegiate career at UCLA

