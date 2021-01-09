Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Fiserv Forum at 8:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

View Today's Game Notes

LAST ONE OF THE ROAD TRIP

We made it - finally. The last game of this 6-game, 5-city, 10-day of here, and it comes in the form of the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night up in Wisconsin.

LAST TIME OUT

The shorthanded Cavs scrapped and clawed all night against the equally shorthanded Grizzlies on Thursday. That fight paid off with a big time win in Memphis behind a double-double from Andre Drummond, a perfect shooting night from Larry Nance Jr., and Isaac Okoro's late-game heroics.

Read Thursday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MIL
5-4
Record
5-4
8th in East
Standing
6th in West
102.1
PPG
124.4
43.9
RPG
48.1
25.0
APG
28.6
4.7
BPG
4.7
10.9
SPG
8.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Andre Drummond

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Dante Exum - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Right Shoulder Strain - OUT
  • Kevin Port Jr. - Personal - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Hand Fracture - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Left Ankle Sprain - QUESTIONABLE

    Bucks:

  • Pat Connaughton - Left Groin Strain OUT
  • Torrey Craig - Nasal Fracture - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova spent over two seasons with the Bucks (2016-2018)
  • Cavs forward Kevin Love and Bucks guard Jrue Holiday played their collegiate career at UCLA
  • Cavs center Thon Maker was originally drafted by the Bucks as the No. 10 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and spent two and a half seasons in Milwaukee (2016-2019)

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Wine & Gold will finally return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a rematch with the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening. That is immediately followed by a Tuesday night game against the Utah Jazz.

