Scrappy Cavs Grind It Out in Memphis

WRAP-UP

Through the first part of the season, the Cavaliers starting backcourt had done much of the offensive heavy lifting. On Thursday night – their frontcourt, as well as a rookie relocated to guard – helped Cleveland pull out the win.

All three frontcourt players had big nights- and Isaac Okoro, in just his second game back after missing the previous five, made critical plays on both ends of the floor late as the Cavs held on to snap their two-game skid, hanging on for the 94-90 win in Memphis.

Joining the cavalcade of injured teammates, Collin Sexton was a late scratch on Thursday with a sprained left ankle – the first game he’s missed after starting his career with 155 straight. With Sexton – and Darius Garland (shoulder) – out, J.B. Bickerstaff had to get creative with his lineup, moving Cedi Osman into the starting lineup and starting Okoro at shooting guard.

Thursday’s game was back-and-forth all night. Neither team lead by double-figures at any point and there were nine ties and 12 lead-changes.

The game was knotted at 88-apiece when Osman drilled a three-pointer to give Cleveland the lead.

Memphis proceeded to cut the Cavs’ edge to just a single point with 33.5 seconds to play and looked to take a lead when Tyus Jones took a long outlet pass from Kyle Anderson and drove for what looked like an uncontested layup. But Okoro chased him down and blocked the shot. The swat was originally ruled goaltending, but changed after a Cleveland challenge.

After winning the jump, and clinging to that one-point lead, Andre Drummond fed Okoro on a beautiful cut to the basket – and with 10.6 seconds remaining, the rookie dunked home the deciding bucket.

The Cavaliers were led by Andre Drummond, who doubled-up for the ninth straight game to start the season, finishing with 22 points and a game-high 15 boards, going 9-of-20 from the floor, adding three assists – including the big dime to Okoro – and a pair of steals in the win.

The only way Larry Nance Jr. could have had a better night would’ve been had he attempted more shots. The 5th-year man from Wyoming tallied 18 points, three boards, four assists and three steals – canning all seven field goal attempts from the floor, including all four three-pointers.

Cedi pitched in with 16 points, going 6-of-19 from the floor, 4-of-11 from deep – including the late bomb to give Cleveland its final lead – adding five boards and a team-high seven assists.

JaVale McGee had another outstanding night off the bench – netting 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, adding six boards and a steal.

