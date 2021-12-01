Cavs at Heat | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
MIAMI NIGHTS
In the middle game of a three game trip, the Wine & Gold are playing in a place they have not won in 20 tries - Miami. The Heat are off to a hot start in the East, but have lost three of the last five.
LAST TIME OUT
In what was nearly a wire-to-wire win, the Cavs grabbed a second quarter lead, increased it to nearly 20 in the second half, and did not let up the rest of the way, winning by 18 points. Jarrett Allen recorded a career-high 28 points on Monday, while also grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds. Garland, Love, Markkanen, Mobley, and Okoro also notched double figures.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen
Heat: Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Heat:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
There are two more games to wrap-up the week for the Cavaliers. The last one of the trip is on Friday in the nation's capital, and then a Sunday afternoon date at home with the Utah Jazz.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.