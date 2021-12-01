Cavs at Heat | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

MIAMI NIGHTS

In the middle game of a three game trip, the Wine & Gold are playing in a place they have not won in 20 tries - Miami. The Heat are off to a hot start in the East, but have lost three of the last five.

LAST TIME OUT

In what was nearly a wire-to-wire win, the Cavs grabbed a second quarter lead, increased it to nearly 20 in the second half, and did not let up the rest of the way, winning by 18 points. Jarrett Allen recorded a career-high 28 points on Monday, while also grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds. Garland, Love, Markkanen, Mobley, and Okoro also notched double figures.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MIA 11-10 Record 13-8 9th in East Standing 3rd in East 103.6 PPG 108.8 44.9 RPG 45.9 24.0 APG 24.4 3.8 BPG 2.3 7.3 SPG 7.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen

Heat: Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Dean Wade - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Cedi Osman - Lower Back Soreness - OUT



Heat:

Bam Adebayo - Right Thumb Sprain - QUESTIONABLE



Jimmy Butler - Tail Bone Contusion - QUESTIONABLE



Dwayne Dedmon - Right Knee Contusion - QUESTIONABLE



Tyler Herro - Overall Body Soreness - PROBABLE



Markieff Morris - Neck Whiplash - OUT

