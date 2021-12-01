Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Heat | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

FTX Arena at 7:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

MIAMI NIGHTS

In the middle game of a three game trip, the Wine & Gold are playing in a place they have not won in 20 tries - Miami. The Heat are off to a hot start in the East, but have lost three of the last five.

LAST TIME OUT

In what was nearly a wire-to-wire win, the Cavs grabbed a second quarter lead, increased it to nearly 20 in the second half, and did not let up the rest of the way, winning by 18 points. Jarrett Allen recorded a career-high 28 points on Monday, while also grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds. Garland, Love, Markkanen, Mobley, and Okoro also notched double figures.

Read Monday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MIA
11-10
Record
13-8
9th in East
Standing
3rd in East
103.6
PPG
108.8
44.9
RPG
45.9
24.0
APG
24.4
3.8
BPG
2.3
7.3
SPG
7.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen

Heat: Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Dean Wade - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Cedi Osman - Lower Back Soreness - OUT

    Heat:

  • Bam Adebayo - Right Thumb Sprain - QUESTIONABLE
  • Jimmy Butler - Tail Bone Contusion - QUESTIONABLE
  • Dwayne Dedmon - Right Knee Contusion - QUESTIONABLE
  • Tyler Herro - Overall Body Soreness - PROBABLE
  • Markieff Morris - Neck Whiplash - OUT
  • Victor Oladipo - Right Knee Recovery - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    There are two more games to wrap-up the week for the Cavaliers. The last one of the trip is on Friday in the nation's capital, and then a Sunday afternoon date at home with the Utah Jazz.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Heat, 12-1-2021 at Heat

