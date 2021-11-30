Cavs Clobber Mavericks in Dallas

WRAP-UP

At the end of the year, Monday’s win will count the same as any other. But it was a little more than that – with the Cavaliers clobbering a team that had mauled them over the past three seasons while knocking off another Western Conference Playoff team in their own gym.

The feisty young Cavaliers won their second straight overall, drubbing a Mavericks team that had beaten them by an average of 27 points over the last four meetings – opening up a big third-quarter lead and never looking back, taking the 114-96 decision at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Cavaliers held the Mavericks to just 18 points in the second period and led by 11 at the break. After intermission, Cleveland really hit the gas – shooting 68 percent from the floor and going 5-of-7 from long-range, dominating Dallas in the paint and on the boards and doubling their lead after three quarters.

The Wine & Gold would eventually extend their edge to 31 in the final quarter before both coaches began emptying their benches with just over four minutes to go.

Cleveland – which notched its second straight double-digit win after dropping five straight – was led again by its big lineup, notably Jarrett Allen, who continued his torrid pace on Monday night.

¬The 5th-year man from Texas led everyone with a career-high 28 points, going 12-for-17 from the floor, leading both teams with 14 boards to go with three assists and a block.

Lauri Markkanen has been almost as hot of late – netting his third 20-point game in the last four outings since returning from a nine-game absence – finishing with 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-9 from long-distance, to go with eight boards and a pair of assists.

Darius Garland, who connected repeatedly with Allen on the alley-oop, added 18 points of his own, going 7-of-13 from the field, leading Cleveland with nine assists in the win.

Evan Mobley chipped in with 12 points and seven boards, going 5-of-10 from the floor to go with seven boards, two assists, a steal and two of Cleveland’s four blocks.

Isaac Okoro and Kevin Love finished with 10 points apiece on Monday. Okoro was an efficient from the floor – going 4-of-6 – as was Love – who was 3-of-4, drilling both triples he attempted.

Ricky Rubio finished with seven points, seven boards and six assists.

Luka Doncic tallied the 38th triple-double of his already-decorated career – leading Dallas with 25 points, 10 boards and 10 assists – but he didn’t get much help. Dorian Finney-Smith added 14 points; Maxi Kleber pitched in with 13 off the bench.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.