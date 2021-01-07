Cavs at Grizzlies | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability

WALKING IN MEMPHIS

In the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavs will travel to Tennessee to play the Memphis Grizzlies. Both squads will look to get back on the winning side of the ledger on Thursday.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland fell to Orlando for the second game in a row. The Wine & Gold led for much of the first quarter-and-a-half, but the Magic proved to be too much in the second half. Collin Sexton extended his 20-point game streak to eight and Andre Drummond did the same with yet another double-double.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MEM 4-4 Record 2-5 7th in East Standing 15th in West 103.1 PPG 106.9 44.8 RPG 46.6 25.1 APG 24.9 4.9 BPG 4.9 10.9 SPG 8.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Andre Drummond

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks, Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Clarke

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Dante Exum - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Darius Garland - Right Shoulder Strain - OUT



Kevin Port Jr. - Personal - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Hand Fracture - OUT



Grizzlies:

Jaren Jackson Jr. - Left Knee - OUT



John Konchar - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT



Ja Morant - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT



Jontay Porter - Right Knee Soreness - OUT



Killian Tillie - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT



Justise Winslow - Left Hip Displacement - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs forward Kevin Love was originally drafted by the Grizzlies in the first round (5th overall) of the 2008 NBA Draft



Cavs Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was the head coach of the Grizzlies from 2017-2019

