Cavs at Grizzlies | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

WALKING IN MEMPHIS
In the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavs will travel to Tennessee to play the Memphis Grizzlies. Both squads will look to get back on the winning side of the ledger on Thursday.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland fell to Orlando for the second game in a row. The Wine & Gold led for much of the first quarter-and-a-half, but the Magic proved to be too much in the second half. Collin Sexton extended his 20-point game streak to eight and Andre Drummond did the same with yet another double-double.
Read Wednesday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Andre Drummond
Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks, Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Clarke
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Grizzlies:
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
A tough test lies ahead for the Cavaliers on Saturday. It's a trip to Milwaukee to face Giannis and the Bucks. This is the final game on Cleveland's six-game road trip.