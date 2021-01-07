Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Grizzlies | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

FedEx Forum at 8:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

WALKING IN MEMPHIS

In the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavs will travel to Tennessee to play the Memphis Grizzlies. Both squads will look to get back on the winning side of the ledger on Thursday.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland fell to Orlando for the second game in a row. The Wine & Gold led for much of the first quarter-and-a-half, but the Magic proved to be too much in the second half. Collin Sexton extended his 20-point game streak to eight and Andre Drummond did the same with yet another double-double.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MEM
4-4
Record
2-5
7th in East
Standing
15th in West
103.1
PPG
106.9
44.8
RPG
46.6
25.1
APG
24.9
4.9
BPG
4.9
10.9
SPG
8.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Andre Drummond

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks, Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Clarke

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Dante Exum - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Right Shoulder Strain - OUT
  • Kevin Port Jr. - Personal - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Hand Fracture - OUT

    Grizzlies:

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. - Left Knee - OUT
  • John Konchar - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • Ja Morant - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • Jontay Porter - Right Knee Soreness - OUT
  • Killian Tillie - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT
  • Justise Winslow - Left Hip Displacement - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs forward Kevin Love was originally drafted by the Grizzlies in the first round (5th overall) of the 2008 NBA Draft
  • Cavs Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was the head coach of the Grizzlies from 2017-2019
  • Cavs Assistant Coach J.J. Outlaw spent three seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies (2017-2019) as an assistant coach/player development and advance scout

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    A tough test lies ahead for the Cavaliers on Saturday. It's a trip to Milwaukee to face Giannis and the Bucks. This is the final game on Cleveland's six-game road trip.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, Grizzlies, 2020-21 Game Preview, Game Preview, 1-7-2021 at Grizzlies

