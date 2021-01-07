Cavs Fall Again in Orlando

WRAP-UP

Right now, the shorthanded Cavaliers seem to be in survival mode as the longest trip of the young season rolls on – trying to stay competitive until reinforcements arrive.

The Wine & Gold got some good news with rookie Isaac Okoro rejoining the lineup, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Magic – who took control early in the second half and pulled away down the stretch, taking the two-game set with the 105-94 victory on Wednesday night in Orlando.

Already ravaged by injuries, the Cavaliers learned earlier in the day that they’d likely be without Dante Exum for the next 6-8 weeks with a calf injury and Darius Garland, who might be out a week with a shoulder ailment.

Collin Sexton reached the 20-point plateau for the 13th consecutive game dating back to last year – leading both teams with 21 points on 8-of-20 shooting, including 3-of-7 from deep to go with four assists, a steal and a block.

Andre Drummond continued a streak of his own, doubling-up for the eighth straight game to start the season – finishing with 19 points and 15 boards, going 9-of-16 from the floor and 4-of-6 from the stripe.

Larry Nance Jr., Okoro and fellow rookie Lamar Stevens all chipped in with 10 points apiece. Cedi Osman led the Wine & Gold with seven assists and three steals.

Terrance Ross led the Magic with 20 points off the bench, going 6-of-9 from the floor, including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.