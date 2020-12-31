Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 3:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

View Game Notes

THE LAST TIME IN 2020

For the last time in the calendar year of 2020, the Wine & Gold will take the floor. The last game will be in the form of a New Year's Eve matinee against the 3-1 Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. Indy fell to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at home.

LAST TIME OUT

After jumping out to an undefeated 3-0 record and some impressive offensive performances, the Cavs struggled to get off the ground on Tuesday against the Knicks. Shots did not fall, in the first quarter particularly, and couldn't quite get over the hump. Collin Sexton did notch another 20-point game and Andre Drummond doubled-up for the fourth straight time.

Read Saturday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
IND
3-1
Record
3-1
3rd in East
Standing
3rd in East
113.3
PPG
116.3
47.3
RPG
43.0
29.0
APG
28.0
5.8
BPG
6.3
12.8
SPG
10.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Larry Nance Jr., Andre Drummond

Pacers: Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD

  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Calf Strain - OUT
  • Kevin Porter Jr. - Personal - OUT
  • Isaac Okoro - Foot Sprain - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Hand Fracture - OUT

    Pacers:

  • Goga Bitadze - Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • Brian Bowen II - Left Groin - OUT
  • Jeremy Lamb - Torn ACL - OUT
  • TJ Warren - Foot - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Pacers forward Jakarr Sampson was born in Cleveland, OH
  • Cavs forward Dylan Windler was born in Indianapolis, IN
  • Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova were teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks from 2016-2018

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    This game was the start of the Cavaliers first long road trip of the season. To start the New Year, Cleveland will travel to Atlanta to face Trae Young and Hawks on January 2.

    Cavaliers, Pacers, 2020-21 Game Preview, Game Preview, 12-31-2020 at Pacers

