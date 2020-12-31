Cavs at Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability View Game Notes

THE LAST TIME IN 2020

For the last time in the calendar year of 2020, the Wine & Gold will take the floor. The last game will be in the form of a New Year's Eve matinee against the 3-1 Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. Indy fell to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at home.

LAST TIME OUT

After jumping out to an undefeated 3-0 record and some impressive offensive performances, the Cavs struggled to get off the ground on Tuesday against the Knicks. Shots did not fall, in the first quarter particularly, and couldn't quite get over the hump. Collin Sexton did notch another 20-point game and Andre Drummond doubled-up for the fourth straight time.

Read Saturday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE IND 3-1 Record 3-1 3rd in East Standing 3rd in East 113.3 PPG 116.3 47.3 RPG 43.0 29.0 APG 28.0 5.8 BPG 6.3 12.8 SPG 10.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Larry Nance Jr., Andre Drummond

Pacers: Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD

Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Calf Strain - OUT



Kevin Porter Jr. - Personal - OUT



Isaac Okoro - Foot Sprain - OUT



Dylan Windler - Hand Fracture - OUT



Pacers:

Goga Bitadze - Ankle Sprain - OUT



Brian Bowen II - Left Groin - OUT



Jeremy Lamb - Torn ACL - OUT



TJ Warren - Foot - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Pacers forward Jakarr Sampson was born in Cleveland, OH



Cavs forward Dylan Windler was born in Indianapolis, IN

