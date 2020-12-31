Cavs at Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
THE LAST TIME IN 2020
For the last time in the calendar year of 2020, the Wine & Gold will take the floor. The last game will be in the form of a New Year's Eve matinee against the 3-1 Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. Indy fell to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at home.
LAST TIME OUT
After jumping out to an undefeated 3-0 record and some impressive offensive performances, the Cavs struggled to get off the ground on Tuesday against the Knicks. Shots did not fall, in the first quarter particularly, and couldn't quite get over the hump. Collin Sexton did notch another 20-point game and Andre Drummond doubled-up for the fourth straight time.
Read Saturday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Larry Nance Jr., Andre Drummond
Pacers: Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner
WHAT'S NEXT?
This game was the start of the Cavaliers first long road trip of the season. To start the New Year, Cleveland will travel to Atlanta to face Trae Young and Hawks on January 2.