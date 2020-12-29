Slow Start Sends Wine & Gold to First Loss

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers were never out of Tuesday night’s matchup against the Knicks. But it never really felt like they were in it either.

The Wine & Gold got off to a terrible start – scoring just 15 points in the first quarter, shooting 24 percent and missing all 10 three-point attempts – and spent the rest of the night digging their way out of it. They never did, and the Knicks held on to hand Cleveland its first loss of the season, a 95-86 defeat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavaliers came into Tuesday’s meeting leading the league in assists, averaging 31.3 per contest. But the ball-movement wasn’t there against New York; Cleveland handed out 22 assists on 32 made baskets. On the evening, the Cavs shot just 36 percent from the floor and 22 percent from long-distance.

Collin Sexton led the Wine & Gold with 20 points, going 6-for-17 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the stripe, adding four assists and a pair of steals.

Andre Drummond tallied 11 of his 17 points before half, going 7-of-13 from the floor, adding a game-high 17 boards to go with three steals and an eye-popping six blocked shots, one short of his career-high.

Darius Garland added 17 points of his own, despite struggling from the floor, where he went 6-of-18. Garland led Cleveland with six assists to go with five boards and a pair of steals.

Larry Nance Jr. – starting in place of Kevin Love, who could be sidelined three to four weeks with a calf injury – had a solid all-around game, finishing with 10 points, six boards, three assists, three stelas and a pair of swats.

JaVale McGee led Cleveland’s reserves with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go with nine boards, five of those off the offensive glass.

The Knicks were led by Julius Randle – who continued his scorching start with a man-sized triple-double on Tuesday – notching a game-high 28 points on 9-of-16 scoring, hitting all four three-pointers he attempted, to go with team-highs in rebounds (12) and assists (11).

