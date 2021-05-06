Cavs at Mavericks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

IN THE HEART OF TEXAS

Friday night in Texas starts a home-and-home between the Cavs and Dallas Mavericks. This is the first meeting between the two this season, and their season series wraps-up on Sunday back in Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

On Tuesday, Cleveland hung close with the Suns and took them to overtime. Wednesday was a different story, as the Wine & Gold looked gassed and never really got on track against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Cavs cut the lead to 10 in the third, but the Blazers late surge put the game away in the final quarter-plus. Kevin Love led the way in scoring with 18. Cedi Osman, Dean Wade, and Collin Sexton were also in double figures.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE DAL 21-45 Record 37-28 14th in East Standing 5th in West 104.1 PPG 112.1 42.5 RPG 43.4 24.1 APG 22.5 4.7 BPG 4.3 7.9 SPG 6.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Kevin Love

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Josh Richardson, Tim Hardaway Jr.

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova - Neck Strain - OUT



Darius Garland - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Right Thumb Fracture - OUT



Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Surgery - OUT



Lamar Stevens - Concussion - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Knee Surgery - OUT



Mavericks: TBD - Back-to-Back

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs assistant coach Greg Buckner was drafted by the Mavericks with the 53rd overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft and played four seasons with the team



Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. played for the Canton Charge of the NBA G League for 2 games during the 2015-2016 season

