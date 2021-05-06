Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Mavericks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

American Airlines Center at 8:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

IN THE HEART OF TEXAS

Friday night in Texas starts a home-and-home between the Cavs and Dallas Mavericks. This is the first meeting between the two this season, and their season series wraps-up on Sunday back in Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

On Tuesday, Cleveland hung close with the Suns and took them to overtime. Wednesday was a different story, as the Wine & Gold looked gassed and never really got on track against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Cavs cut the lead to 10 in the third, but the Blazers late surge put the game away in the final quarter-plus. Kevin Love led the way in scoring with 18. Cedi Osman, Dean Wade, and Collin Sexton were also in double figures.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
DAL
21-45
Record
37-28
14th in East
Standing
5th in West
104.1
PPG
112.1
42.5
RPG
43.4
24.1
APG
22.5
4.7
BPG
4.3
7.9
SPG
6.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Kevin Love

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Josh Richardson, Tim Hardaway Jr.

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova - Neck Strain - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Right Thumb Fracture - OUT
  • Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Surgery - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - Concussion - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Knee Surgery - OUT

    Mavericks:

    TBD - Back-to-Back


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs assistant coach Greg Buckner was drafted by the Mavericks with the 53rd overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft and played four seasons with the team
  • Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. played for the Canton Charge of the NBA G League for 2 games during the 2015-2016 season
  • Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova and Mavericks guard Josh Green are both natives of Australia

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's a trip back home to take on these same Mavericks on Sunday night. The home slate of the season closes out next week with visits from the Pacers and Celtics.

    Cavaliers, Mavericks, 5-7-2021 at Mavericks

