Cavs at Mavericks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

IN THE HEART OF TEXAS
Friday night in Texas starts a home-and-home between the Cavs and Dallas Mavericks. This is the first meeting between the two this season, and their season series wraps-up on Sunday back in Cleveland.
LAST TIME OUT
On Tuesday, Cleveland hung close with the Suns and took them to overtime. Wednesday was a different story, as the Wine & Gold looked gassed and never really got on track against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Cavs cut the lead to 10 in the third, but the Blazers late surge put the game away in the final quarter-plus. Kevin Love led the way in scoring with 18. Cedi Osman, Dean Wade, and Collin Sexton were also in double figures.
Read Wednesday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Kevin Love
Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Josh Richardson, Tim Hardaway Jr.
INJURY REPORT*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's a trip back home to take on these same Mavericks on Sunday night. The home slate of the season closes out next week with visits from the Pacers and Celtics.