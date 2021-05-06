Blazers Pull Away in Big Second Stanza

WRAP-UP

After leaving so much on the floor in Tuesday night’s overtime thriller against the Suns, the shorthanded Cavaliers just didn’t have enough in the tank for the Blazers.

Cleveland stuck with Portland through much of the first half and were within striking distance late in the third quarter, but the Blazers went on a big run to close the period and cruised to the finish line in the fourth – handing the Cavs their seventh straight loss, 141-105, and sending them back on the road following a winless homestand.

The Blazers – who wrapped up a six-game trip with five wins – scored 30-plus points in each of the final three quarters, shot 58 percent from the floor and produced 70 points off their bench.

The Cavaliers, playing again without starting point guard Darius Garland, simply never found their offensive rhythm on Wednesday night.

Kevin Love led the Wine & Gold with 18 points, going 7-for-14 from the floor, including 4-of-10 from deep, adding eight boards, two assists and a steal.

Dean Wade followed up with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including 3-of-4 from long-range, to go with five boards and a steal.

Collin Sexton had his streak of 20-point games snapped at 15 on Wednesday – finishing with 15 points on 6-for-15 shooting, adding four assists and a pair of steals. Cedi Osman was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, netting 14 points in the loss.

Jarrett Allen led Cleveland with 13 boards – five off the offensive glass – adding nine points, a pair of assists and a block.

With the game out of reach midway through the fourth quarter, Coach J.B. Bickerstaff rewarded the fans – inserting Cavalier legend, Anderson Varejao, into the game at the 6:37 mark to a big ovation. The Wild Thing didn’t look bad after a catching his wind – finishing with six boards and a single point, splitting a pair of free throws.

Damian Lillard led all scorers with 32 points, going 10-for-17 from the floor, including 6-of-10 from long-range to go with a game-high nine assists. Enes Kanter doubled-up with 18 points and 13 boards for Portland.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.