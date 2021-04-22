Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Spectrum Center at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

BACK ON ROAD, BACK IN CHARLOTTE

The Wine & Gold played the Bulls twice in five days, now they will play the Charlotte Hornets twice in nine days. Both times will come inside Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The Hornets fell to the Knicks on Tuesday and took on the Bulls last night.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland got a bit of revenge on the Bulls at home on Wednesday night. The Cavs came out hot on offense, scoring 34 points in the first quarter and holding the Bulls to just 12. Collin Sexton led both teams with a game-high 30, Darius Garland scored 25 and became the fastest Cavalier to knock down 200 three pointers.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
CHA
21-37
Record
28-29
13th in East
Standing
8th in East
104.1
PPG
110.0
42.6
RPG
43.8
23.6
APG
26.7
4.9
BPG
4.8
8.2
SPG
8.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen

Hornets: PJ Washington, Terry Rozier, Devonte' Graham

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Damyean Dotson - Left Knee Soreness - OUT
  • Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Soreness - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Knee Surgery - OUT

    Hornets

    TBD - Back-to-Back


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Hornets guard Terry Rozier was born and Youngstown, OH and attended Shaker Heights High School
  • Cavs Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was an assistant coach for the Charlotte Bobcats from 2004-2007

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Wine & Gold's three games in four stretch is now underway. On Sunday, it is a trip to DC to take on the Wizards, then down to Tampa to face the Raptors.

    Hornets, Cavaliers, 4-23-2021 at Hornets

