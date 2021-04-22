Cavs at Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

BACK ON ROAD, BACK IN CHARLOTTE

The Wine & Gold played the Bulls twice in five days, now they will play the Charlotte Hornets twice in nine days. Both times will come inside Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The Hornets fell to the Knicks on Tuesday and took on the Bulls last night.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland got a bit of revenge on the Bulls at home on Wednesday night. The Cavs came out hot on offense, scoring 34 points in the first quarter and holding the Bulls to just 12. Collin Sexton led both teams with a game-high 30, Darius Garland scored 25 and became the fastest Cavalier to knock down 200 three pointers.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE CHA 21-37 Record 28-29 13th in East Standing 8th in East 104.1 PPG 110.0 42.6 RPG 43.8 23.6 APG 26.7 4.9 BPG 4.8 8.2 SPG 8.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen

Hornets: PJ Washington, Terry Rozier, Devonte' Graham

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Damyean Dotson - Left Knee Soreness - OUT



Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Soreness - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Knee Surgery - OUT



Hornets TBD - Back-to-Back

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Hornets guard Terry Rozier was born and Youngstown, OH and attended Shaker Heights High School

