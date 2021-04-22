Cavs at Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
BACK ON ROAD, BACK IN CHARLOTTE
The Wine & Gold played the Bulls twice in five days, now they will play the Charlotte Hornets twice in nine days. Both times will come inside Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The Hornets fell to the Knicks on Tuesday and took on the Bulls last night.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland got a bit of revenge on the Bulls at home on Wednesday night. The Cavs came out hot on offense, scoring 34 points in the first quarter and holding the Bulls to just 12. Collin Sexton led both teams with a game-high 30, Darius Garland scored 25 and became the fastest Cavalier to knock down 200 three pointers.
Read Wednesday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen
Hornets: PJ Washington, Terry Rozier, Devonte' Graham
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Hornets
TBD - Back-to-Back
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Wine & Gold's three games in four stretch is now underway. On Sunday, it is a trip to DC to take on the Wizards, then down to Tampa to face the Raptors.