Cavs Crush Bulls to Snap Skid

WRAP-UP

After a pair of frustrating road performances this past week, the Cavaliers came home in a bad mood. And on Wednesday night, they took it out on the Chicago Bulls.

Turning the tables from a rough start on Monday night in Motown, the Wine & Gold jumped all over a listless Chicago squad – jumping out to a 25-point lead early in the second quarter and never looking back – snapping a three-game skid with a 121-105 blowout of the Bulls on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

With the one-sided win, the Cavaliers took the season series over the Bulls while giving assistant coach Greg Buckner – who filled in for J.B. Bickerstaff, out with personal reasons – his first career victory in the pilot’s seat.

The Central Division contest featured exactly one tie – at 2-2 – before the Cavaliers stepped on the gas and didn’t let up – ballooning their lead to 33 in the third quarter. Chicago got to within two touchdowns of Cleveland in the final period, but would get no closer.

The Cavaliers also took care of business in their two most difficult quarters this season – tallying 32 points in the opening period and 38 in the third. They also got big nights from their starting backcourt.

Collin Sexton led everyone with 30 points, going 11-for-17 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from deep and 5-of-6 from the stripe, adding a game-high seven assists, three boards and a steal.

Darius Garland was almost as good – adding 25 points on 8-for-13 shooting, canning all four three-pointers and all five free throws he attempted, adding four assists and a pair of steals in the win.

Kevin Love added 15 boards, going 4-of-10 from long-range, adding nine boards and four assists. Jarrett Allen, celebrating his 23rd birthday on Wednesday, also grabbed nine rebounds to go with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting.

Larry Nance Jr. and Isaiah Hartenstein each netted double-figures off the bench. Nance went 4-of-7 from the floor, finishing with 10 points, four boards and a steal. Hartenstein also notched 10 points, going 4-of-6 from the floor to go with six boards.

The Cavs held the Bulls to just a single starter in double-figures – Coby White, who finished with 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting. Lauri Markkanen led Chicago with 16 points off the bench, going 4-for-5 from three-point range in the loss.

