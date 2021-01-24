Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs vs Celtics| Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

TD Garden at 7:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

View Today's Game Notes

FROM ONE HEAVYWEIGHT TO ANOTHER

The Cavs took on and took down one Eastern Conference heavyweight in the Brooklyn Nets the last two games. Today, the Wine & Gold will have a chance at taking down another in the Boston Celtics.

LAST TIME OUT

It wasn't quite as dramatic as double-overtime, but the Cavs got another rather convincing win over the Nets on Friday evening. In a follow-up performance to his career-night, Collin Sexton scored 20-plus points in a game yet again, scoring 25. His backcourt mate, Darius Garland, returned, scoring 11 points. Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince had another strong game off the Cavalier bench.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
BOS
8-7
Record
8-6
5th in East
Standing
4th in East
104.3
PPG
110.6
44.7
RPG
44.1
24.2
APG
22.6
4.8
BPG
5.5
9.9
SPG
8.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Dylan Windler

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker, Tristan Thompson

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Marquese Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT

    Celtics:

  • Romeo Langford - Right Wrist - OUT
  • Aaron Nesmith - Back Spasms - DOUBTFUL
  • Payton Pritchard - Right MCL Sprain - OUT
  • Jason Tatum - Health and Safety Protocols - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Celtics center Tristan Thompson was the No. 4 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers and spent his first nine NBA seasons in Cleveland
  • Celtics Assistant Coach Jay Larranaga attended Bowling Green University in Bowling Green, OH and attended St. Johns High School in Toledo, OH
  • Celtics guard Jalen Brown and Cavs guard Collin Sexton both grew up in Marietta, GA and attended high school 19 miles from each other

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's a back-to-back for Cleveland against, this time, the team with the best record in the NBA - the defending champions, Los Angeles Lakes. Tip is set for 8PM on Monday in Cleveland.

    • Tags
    Celtics, Cavaliers, 1-24-2021 at Celtics

    Related Content

    Celtics

    Cavaliers

    1-24-2021 at Celtics

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter