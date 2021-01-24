Cavs vs Celtics| Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability View Today's Game Notes

FROM ONE HEAVYWEIGHT TO ANOTHER

The Cavs took on and took down one Eastern Conference heavyweight in the Brooklyn Nets the last two games. Today, the Wine & Gold will have a chance at taking down another in the Boston Celtics.

LAST TIME OUT

It wasn't quite as dramatic as double-overtime, but the Cavs got another rather convincing win over the Nets on Friday evening. In a follow-up performance to his career-night, Collin Sexton scored 20-plus points in a game yet again, scoring 25. His backcourt mate, Darius Garland, returned, scoring 11 points. Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince had another strong game off the Cavalier bench.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE BOS 8-7 Record 8-6 5th in East Standing 4th in East 104.3 PPG 110.6 44.7 RPG 44.1 24.2 APG 22.6 4.8 BPG 5.5 9.9 SPG 8.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Dylan Windler

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker, Tristan Thompson

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Lamar Stevens - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Marquese Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Celtics:

Romeo Langford - Right Wrist - OUT



Aaron Nesmith - Back Spasms - DOUBTFUL



Payton Pritchard - Right MCL Sprain - OUT



Jason Tatum - Health and Safety Protocols - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Celtics center Tristan Thompson was the No. 4 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers and spent his first nine NBA seasons in Cleveland



Celtics Assistant Coach Jay Larranaga attended Bowling Green University in Bowling Green, OH and attended St. Johns High School in Toledo, OH

