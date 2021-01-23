Wine & Gold Smother Nets Again

WRAP-UP

About a week-and-a-half ago, the shorthanded Cavaliers were barely treading water.

Almost fully healthy now, and buoyed by a trade that’s already paid major dividends, J.B. Bickerstaff’s re-energized squad won their third straight on Friday night – dropping the high-octane Nets for the second time in three days as they pulled away late for the 125-113 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

After sinking the new-look Nets in a double-overtime thriller on Wednesday, the Cavaliers didn’t need any histrionics on Friday – opening up a double-digit lead late in the third quarter and coasting home from there.

The Cavaliers were the more active and more physical team throughout the night – taking nearly twice as many free throw attempts and completely dominating Brooklyn on the glass, outrebounding the Nets, 50-29.

Collin Sexton, who led Cleveland with an epic performance on Wednesday night – scoring 20 of his career-high 42 points in the overtime sessions – paced the Cavs again on Friday, notching 25 points on 8-of-19 shooting, going 8-of-9 from the stripe to go with a team-high nine assists in the victory.

Andre Drummond’s double-double streak came to an end on Wednesday, but the two-time All-Star picked it right back up on Friday – tallying 19 points and a game-high 16 rebounds, going 8-of-13 from the floor and adding four assists, two steals and a block.

Drummond’s backup, the newly-acquired Jarrett Allen, followed up a strong showing in his debut with a season-high 19-point performance in 19 minutes off the bench on Friday – going 7-of-9 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the stripe to go with six boards.

Larry Nance Jr. also doubled-up for Cleveland, finishing with 15 points and 10 boards, going 7-of-11 rom the field.

Taurean Prince, the other player acquired in last week’s three-team trade, had another strong showing off the bench – chipping in with an efficient 14 points, going 3-of-5 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from deep and 6-for-6 from the line, posting a +14 in 22 minutes of work.

After missing the previous eight games with a shoulder injury, Darius Garland rejoined the lineup – coming off the bench to net 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting. Garland’s draft classmate, Dylan Windler – who hasn’t seen action since the season opener – added six points in 16 minutes, drilling both triples he attempted and grabbing six boards.

Kyrie Irving, who went off for 37 points in Wednesday’s loss, was right back after it on Friday – finishing with a season- and game-high 38 points on 14-for-24 shooting. James Harden, who posted a triple-double on Wednesday, finished with 19 points and a game-high 11 assists in Friday’s loss.

