Cavs at Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

FINAL ROAD CONTEST

We are at game 81 of 82 and it is the final one on the road in the regular season. The Cavs travel to New York for the second time in a week, this time facing the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a tough loss to swallow on Tuesday night, falling to the Orlando Magic who have one of the worst records in the NBA. The Cavs were able to score more than enough, but were unable to stop the Magic from scoring all night, as they hit 16 triples and shooting better than 50 percent from the floor. Darius Garland led both teams in scoring with 27 and Lauri Markkanen followed up with 25. Cedi Osman and Kevin Love provided a boost off the bench.

Read Tuesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE BKN 43-37 Record 42-38 7th in East Standing 8th in East 107.5 PPG 112.6 44.3 RPG 44.3 25.1 APG 25.1 4.2 BPG 5.4 7.1 SPG 7.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro

Nets: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Evan Mobley - Ankle - OUT



Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT



Dean Wade - Knee - OUT



Nets:

Goran Dragic - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

Ben Simmons - Back - OUT