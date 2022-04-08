Cavs at Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
FINAL ROAD CONTEST
We are at game 81 of 82 and it is the final one on the road in the regular season. The Cavs travel to New York for the second time in a week, this time facing the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
LAST TIME OUT
It was a tough loss to swallow on Tuesday night, falling to the Orlando Magic who have one of the worst records in the NBA. The Cavs were able to score more than enough, but were unable to stop the Magic from scoring all night, as they hit 16 triples and shooting better than 50 percent from the floor. Darius Garland led both teams in scoring with 27 and Lauri Markkanen followed up with 25. Cedi Osman and Kevin Love provided a boost off the bench.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro
Nets: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Nets:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Wine & Gold finish up the regular season at home on Sunday afternoon, taking on the Milwaukee Bucks at 3:30PM ET.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.