Cavs at Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Barclays Center at 7:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

FINAL ROAD CONTEST

We are at game 81 of 82 and it is the final one on the road in the regular season. The Cavs travel to New York for the second time in a week, this time facing the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a tough loss to swallow on Tuesday night, falling to the Orlando Magic who have one of the worst records in the NBA. The Cavs were able to score more than enough, but were unable to stop the Magic from scoring all night, as they hit 16 triples and shooting better than 50 percent from the floor. Darius Garland led both teams in scoring with 27 and Lauri Markkanen followed up with 25. Cedi Osman and Kevin Love provided a boost off the bench.

Read Tuesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
BKN
43-37
Record
42-38
7th in East
Standing
8th in East
107.5
PPG
112.6
44.3
RPG
44.3
25.1
APG
25.1
4.2
BPG
5.4
7.1
SPG
7.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro

Nets: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Evan Mobley - Ankle - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Dean Wade - Knee - OUT

    Nets:

  • Goran Dragic - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Ben Simmons - Back - OUT
  • Joe Harris - Ankle - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Wine & Gold finish up the regular season at home on Sunday afternoon, taking on the Milwaukee Bucks at 3:30PM ET.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

