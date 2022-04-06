Cavs Can't Rally Past Magic in Orlando

RECAP The Cavs got off to a quick start against the Magic, but fell behind in the third quarter and could never recover, falling to the Magic 115-120. Orlando shot the ball very well, especially from deep, shooting 50 percent from the floor and over 45 percent (16 made triples) from behind the arc. The Wine & Gold made 16 threes as well, but were at about 48 percent shooting overall. Orlando's bench outscored Cleveland's, 66-37. Three Cavs turned in a double-double on Tuesday: Darius Garland (27 points, 10 assists), Kevin Love (17 points, 13 rebounds), and Moses Brown (10 points, 12 rebounds). Lauri Markkanen scored 25 and made six threes, while Cedi Osman and Caris LeVert each scored 11 (all of Osman's scoring was in the first half). Mo Bamba had 21 points and 12 rebounds (5-5 from three in the first quarter) and Ignas Brazdeikis score 20 with a clutch offensive rebound and score with under 30 seconds to play. Full recap to come. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

WRAP-UP The Cavaliers haven’t had many head-scratchers during their sensational 2021-22 season. But Tuesday’s big matchup in Orlando was one of them. Cleveland ran out to an early lead, but Orlando rallied back to get back into the ballgame and eventually opened up a 10-point edge late in the fourth quarter. The Wine & Gold got to within a deuce with 16 seconds to play, but couldn’t close the deal – dropping a disappointing 120-115 decision on Tuesday night at the Amway Center. With just two games to play in the regular season, the Cavs are desperately trying to lock down the Conference’s 7th-seed for the Play-In Tournament. And while losses by the Hawks and Hornets helped the cause, Friday night’s opponent – the Brooklyn Nets – stayed right in the mix with a blowout win over Houston. The Wine & Gold were again without big men, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, but the cellar-dwelling Magic – tied with the Rockets for the league’s worst mark – were without Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. and lost Franz Wagner to a sprained ankle in the first quarter. Mo Bamba picked up the slack for Orlando, finishing with 21 points, 12 boards and a game-high six blocks. But it was the Magic’s bench that did the damage on Tuesday – stacking up 66 points, with every bench player who saw action netting double-figures. Darius Garland led both teams with 27 points – netting 21 after intermission – going 11-for-24 from the floor overall, adding a game-high 10 boards for his 13th double-double since the start of March. The 3rd-year man added a pair of steals and committed just a single turnover in 41 minutes of work. Lauri Markkanen was locked in offensively, adding 25 points on 7-for-16 shooting, including 6-of-12 from long-range, adding four boards and a pair of swats. Kevin Love doubled-up with 17 points and a game-high 13 boards, going 6-for-11 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from deep, adding three assists in 25 minutes off the bench. Lamar Stevens notched double-digits off the bench again, adding 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. Caris LeVert also notched 11 points, going 4-of-8 from the floor to go with four boards and four assists. And then there’s Moses Brown, who signed with the team in early March, got his first start less than a week ago and tallied his third double-double in his last four outings – finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT The Magic drive into the lane looking for a slam dunk, but Moses Brown is there and has other ideas, challenging the shot at the rim and sending it back with a huge, one handed block in the second quarter.

TURNING POINT Once Orlando overcame a slow start and got to within one after the first quarter, the ballgame was tight throughout – with neither team leading by more than five points over the next two quarters. The Magic led by five to start the fourth period before the Cavs rallied to get to within a point on Moses Brown’s floater. But Orlando put together an 11-2 run, taking a 10-point lead with six minutes to play. The Cavs rallied from there, closing to within two on Darius Garland’s triple with 16.2 to play, but R.J. Hampton drilled three free throws late to seal the deal.

BY THE NUMBERS 7,262 … points that Kevin Love has scored as a Cavalier, passing Larry Nance for 9th on the franchise’s all-time scoring list. The five-time All-Star – who added to his league-leading 11th double-double as a reserve – needs 70 points to catch the No. 8 man on the list, Friday’s opponent: Kyrie Irving. Among NBA reserves, Love ranks second in rebounds (6.9rpg), third in three-pointer made (157) and sixth in scoring (13.1ppg). The future Hall of Famer is also now just 749 points shy of 15,000 for his career.

QUOTABLE Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on Tuesday’s disappointing result in Orlando … "(The Magic) out-competed us. They had the mindset that they were just going to attack. And we didn’t take the challenge to keep guys in front of us, keep them out of the paint. It’s extremely disappointing for us in this moment to come out and play the way we played."