Cavs at Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Barclays Center at 7:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

ONE IN THE BIG APPLE

In the middle of two four-game homestands, the Cavs make a quick trip to New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets. This is the first meeting between the two this season, and the Nets come to town next Monday for a contest in Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

Shorthanded, the Wine & Gold kept it close with the Celtics on Monday night but came up short in the end. Ricky Rubio notched a game-high 28 and Cedi Osman scored a season-high 26 off the bench.

Read Monday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
BKN
9-6
Record
10-4
6th in East
Standing
3rd in East
102.7
PPG
108.5
43.7
RPG
44.7
24.0
APG
25.1
3.8
BPG
5.2
7.9
SPG
6.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Cedi Osman, Ricky Rubio

Nets: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Blake Griffin

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - Right Ankle - OUT
  • Evan Mobley - Right Elbow - OUT
  • Lauri Markkanen - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

    Nets:

    TBD - Back-to-Back

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's right back to Cleveland for the Cavs, and it's a quick turnaround. The Wine & Gold play the Golden State Warriors tomorrow at 7:30PM.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

