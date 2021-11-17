Cavs at Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
ONE IN THE BIG APPLE
In the middle of two four-game homestands, the Cavs make a quick trip to New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets. This is the first meeting between the two this season, and the Nets come to town next Monday for a contest in Cleveland.
LAST TIME OUT
Shorthanded, the Wine & Gold kept it close with the Celtics on Monday night but came up short in the end. Ricky Rubio notched a game-high 28 and Cedi Osman scored a season-high 26 off the bench.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Cedi Osman, Ricky Rubio
Nets: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Blake Griffin
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Nets:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's right back to Cleveland for the Cavs, and it's a quick turnaround. The Wine & Gold play the Golden State Warriors tomorrow at 7:30PM.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.