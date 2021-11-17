Cavs at Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

ONE IN THE BIG APPLE

In the middle of two four-game homestands, the Cavs make a quick trip to New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets. This is the first meeting between the two this season, and the Nets come to town next Monday for a contest in Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

Shorthanded, the Wine & Gold kept it close with the Celtics on Monday night but came up short in the end. Ricky Rubio notched a game-high 28 and Cedi Osman scored a season-high 26 off the bench.

Read Monday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE BKN 9-6 Record 10-4 6th in East Standing 3rd in East 102.7 PPG 108.5 43.7 RPG 44.7 24.0 APG 25.1 3.8 BPG 5.2 7.9 SPG 6.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Cedi Osman, Ricky Rubio

Nets: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Blake Griffin

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Lamar Stevens - Right Ankle - OUT



Evan Mobley - Right Elbow - OUT

