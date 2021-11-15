Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Boston Cools Off Cavaliers

Posted: Nov 15, 2021

WRAP-UP

The Wine & Gold were just short on magic – and bodies – on the second leg of their two-game set with the Celtics, running out of gas late in the affair and dropping the 98-92 decision on Monday night.

Still without their leading scorer – Collin Sexton – along with Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love and Lamar Stevens, the Cavaliers didn’t have the services of starting center, Jarrett Allen, who was out with a non-COVID-related illness and lost Evan Mobley in the fourth quarter of Monday’s contest with a right elbow sprain.

Neither team was especially sharp on Monday, each failing to reach 40 points at intermission. But after the Cavaliers led by as many as 11 points in the first half, Boston took a slight lead in the third quarter and led by as many as nine in the fourth.

The Cavs cut Boston’s edge to a single point twice in the final three minutes, but Dennis Schroder answered each time – finishing with six of the Celtics final eight points as they pulled away for the win.

With so many starters on the bench, J.B. Bickerstaff got excellent production from Ricky Rubio and Cedi Osman.

Rubio notched a game-high 28 points, going 9-for-20 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from long-range and 6-of-7 from the line, adding six boards and a pair of assists.

Cedi came off the bench to tally a season-high 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 6-of-12 from beyond the arc, to go with five assists and two steals in the loss.

Darius Garland added 17 points, going 6-of-15 from the field to go with a pair of assists and a steal.

The Wine & Gold’s prized rookie, Evan Mobley, had his roughest outing of the season against the seasoned Al Horford before missing most of the final period – missing all 11 field goals he attempted, finishing with just a single point. The former USC standout still led the Cavaliers with nine boards, tied Cedi with five assists and had two of Cleveland’s three blocks.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 23 points, adding eight boards and five assists in the win. Horford led the Celtics with nine rebounds to go with 17 points and his outstanding defense against Cleveland’s talented young big.

The Cavaliers shot 39 percent from the floor but still canned 16 triples, their second-best output of the season. But with most of Cleveland’s big lineup sidelined, Boston held advantages in points in the paint, 42-28, and on second-chance scoring, 11-6.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Cedi Osman sinks it from downtown in the 4th quarter off of the assist from Darius Garland.

TURNING POINT

Despite the ugly offense, the Cavs were in control through much of the first half, but things tightened up considerably in a third quarter that featured seven ties and five lead-changes.

But Boston heated up in the final period, running out to a 10-2 lead that gave the Celtics their biggest lead of the night, 75-66, on Grant Williams cutting dunk just over two minutes into the fourth.

The Cavs outscored Boston, 21-13, over the next seven minutes and got to within a point on Ricky Rubio’s two made free throws. But they couldn’t get over the top and fell for just the second time this month.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 418 … three-pointers that Cedi Osman has drilled in a Cavaliers uniform – moving him past Mo Williams (414) and into 9th on the franchise’s all-time list.

The 5th-year man has now scored in double-figures in six of his last nine games, topping the 20-point mark twice while shooting 43 percent (29-of-67) from long-distance over that stretch.

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on the squad battling despite being down so many bodies …

”All the things that happened, we were still in a tight ballgame and had a shot at it. All the guys who played tonight just did a little more. They fought, they scrapped. So my hat’s off to our guys, fighting shorthanded.”

UP NEXT

The next time the Cavaliers will see the Celtics, they’ll do so in Beantown in the final regular season game before Christmas as Cleveland wraps up its four-game homestand. Up next, they’ll travel to Brooklyn for a Wednesday night matchup with the Nets at Barclays Center.

After returning from the Big Apple, it’s another four-game homestand – beginning with a visit from Steph Curry and the Warriors on Thursday to complete the mid-week back-to-back. After a well-earned weekend off, the Cavs welcome Brooklyn to town next Monday, followed by visits from Phoenix (Wednesday) and Orlando (Saturday) to wrap up the extended stay.

Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Ricky Rubio

Cavs guard Ricky Rubio spoke with the media following Monday's loss against the Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavs vs Celtics - November 15, 2021

Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Ricky Rubio
Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Ricky Rubio

Cavs guard Ricky Rubio spoke with the media following Monday's loss against the Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Nov 15, 2021  |  11:42
Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Cedi Osman
Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Cedi Osman

Cavs forward Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Monday's loss against the Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Nov 15, 2021  |  04:25
Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff
Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Monday's loss against the Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Nov 15, 2021  |  06:22
Feat. Highlight: Cedi Osman Sinks it from Deep
Feat. Highlight: Cedi Osman Sinks it from Deep

Cedi Osman sinks it from downtown in the 4th quarter off the assist from Darius Garland.
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:23
Rubio Heats Up in the 3rd
Rubio Heats Up in the 3rd

Ricky Rubio heats up in the 3rd quarter against the Boston Celtics with a series of scores in a row.
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:43
Mobley Assist to Osman
Mobley Assist to Osman

Evan Mobley bounce passes the assist to Cedi Osman on the inside during match against Boston Celtics.
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:21
Osman Finds the Finish Against Shot Clock
Osman Finds the Finish Against Shot Clock

Cedi Osman able to finish against the shot clock from the inside.
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:16
Windler Slams it Down
Windler Slams it Down

Dylan Windler slams it home after steal and assist by Evan Mobley.
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:09
Darius Garland with a Deep 3
Darius Garland with a Deep 3

Darius Garland sinks a 3 pointer from deep in the match up against the Boston Celtics.
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:11
Okoro Hammers it Home
Okoro Hammers it Home

Okoro snags the steal and hammers it home against Boston Celtics on Monday night.
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:23
Allen, Jarrett, Love, Kevin, Markkanen, Lauri, Mobley, Evan, Osman, Cedi

