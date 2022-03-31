Cavs at Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
ENDING A BACK-TO-BACK
To wrap-up the week's first of two back-to-backs, the Cavs travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks tonight inside State Farm Arena. Both teams played last night, with the Cavs falling and the Hawks winning. This game is a reschedule from earlier in the season, as the original game date was postponed due to Health & Safety Protocols.
LAST TIME OUT
Last night, the Cavs were battling with the Mavericks through and after halftime, but Luka Doncic took over in the third quarter, scoring 20 points as Dallas ended the frame on a big scoring run. Caris LeVert played his best game as a Cav, scoring 35 points on just eight missed shots. Darius Garland had 25 points and 10 assists in the loss. Lamar Stevens added 16 off the bench.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Caris LeVert, Moses Brown, Lamar Stevens
Hawks: Trae Young, Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Hawks:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
Cleveland finishes this busy week with a road-home back-to-back, playing the Knicks on Saturday afternoon then the Sixers on Sunday evening at home.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.