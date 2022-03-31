Cavs at Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

ENDING A BACK-TO-BACK

To wrap-up the week's first of two back-to-backs, the Cavs travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks tonight inside State Farm Arena. Both teams played last night, with the Cavs falling and the Hawks winning. This game is a reschedule from earlier in the season, as the original game date was postponed due to Health & Safety Protocols.

LAST TIME OUT

Last night, the Cavs were battling with the Mavericks through and after halftime, but Luka Doncic took over in the third quarter, scoring 20 points as Dallas ended the frame on a big scoring run. Caris LeVert played his best game as a Cav, scoring 35 points on just eight missed shots. Darius Garland had 25 points and 10 assists in the loss. Lamar Stevens added 16 off the bench.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE ATK 42-34 Record 39-37 7th in East Standing 10th in East 107.2 PPG 113.5 44.3 RPG 43.8 25.2 APG 24.6 4.2 BPG 4.4 7.1 SPG 7.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Caris LeVert, Moses Brown, Lamar Stevens

Hawks: Trae Young, Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Evan Mobley - Ankle - OUT



Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT



Dean Wade - Knee - OUT



Rajon Rondo - Ankle - OUT



Hawks:

Danilo Gallinari - Day-to-Day



Skylar Mays - Illness - OUT

