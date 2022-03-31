Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs at Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

State Farm Arena at 7:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

ENDING A BACK-TO-BACK

To wrap-up the week's first of two back-to-backs, the Cavs travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks tonight inside State Farm Arena. Both teams played last night, with the Cavs falling and the Hawks winning. This game is a reschedule from earlier in the season, as the original game date was postponed due to Health & Safety Protocols.

LAST TIME OUT

Last night, the Cavs were battling with the Mavericks through and after halftime, but Luka Doncic took over in the third quarter, scoring 20 points as Dallas ended the frame on a big scoring run. Caris LeVert played his best game as a Cav, scoring 35 points on just eight missed shots. Darius Garland had 25 points and 10 assists in the loss. Lamar Stevens added 16 off the bench.

Read Wednesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
ATK
42-34
Record
39-37
7th in East
Standing
10th in East
107.2
PPG
113.5
44.3
RPG
43.8
25.2
APG
24.6
4.2
BPG
4.4
7.1
SPG
7.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Caris LeVert, Moses Brown, Lamar Stevens

Hawks: Trae Young, Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Evan Mobley - Ankle - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Dean Wade - Knee - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Ankle - OUT

    Hawks:

  • Danilo Gallinari - Day-to-Day
  • Skylar Mays - Illness - OUT
  • John Collins - Sprained Finger - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Cleveland finishes this busy week with a road-home back-to-back, playing the Knicks on Saturday afternoon then the Sixers on Sunday evening at home.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Hawks, Cavaliers, 3-31-2022 at Hawks

    Related Content

    Hawks

    Cavaliers

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter