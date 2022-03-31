Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Mavs Big Third Sinks Shorthanded Cavs

Posted: Mar 30, 2022

WRAP-UP

The shorthanded Cavaliers went toe-to-toe with Luka Doncic and the red-hot Mavs for two-and-a-half quarters. But playing without two-thirds of their starting frontcourt, they simply ran out of ammo down the stretch.

Caris LeVert had his best game as a Cavalier, the squad shot better than 50 percent from the floor and Darius Garland posted yet another double-double, but the Mavericks used a late third-quarter push to give themselves enough breathing space to hold on for the 120-112 on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Playing without prized rookie Evan Mobley, who sprained his left ankle in Monday’s win over Orlando and once again without Jarrett Allen – who missed his 12th straight game with a fractured finger on Wednesday – the Wine & Gold dropped 67 points on Dallas before intermission.

But Luka took over in the third quarter, notching 20 of his 35 points in the period, and the Mavericks erupted over the final five minutes to take a double-digit lead into the fourth.

LeVert, whose previous high with Cleveland was a 22-point effort, was one point short of that mark by halftime on Wednesday – finishing with 35 points overall, going 11-for-19 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from long-range and 7-of-8 from the stripe, adding six boards and four assists in the loss.

Darius Garland doubled-up for the sixth time in his last seven games – finishing with 25 points and a team-best 10 assists, going 10-for-17 from the floor to go with five boards and a game-best four steals. The All-Star guard is averaging 24.9 points and 11.4 assists during that outstanding run.

Lamar Stevens came off Cleveland’s bench to tally 16 points – going 6-of-9 from the floor to go with four boards in 26 solid minutes of work.

Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 13 points, six boards and a block while Moses Brown, in his first start with the Wine & Gold, added 12 points of his own, going a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor while leading Cleveland with nine boards.

Luka Doncic led both teams with 13 assists in the win – adding nine boards, two blocked shots and steal, pacing four Mavericks in double-figures. Dorian Finney-Smith followed up with 28 points, connecting on 6-of-12 three-pointers on the night.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Caris LeVert gets open on the break and Kevin Love finds him, as LeVert gets around his defender with a Euro step and scores at the rim.

TURNING POINT

After a high-scoring first half in which both teams topped the 60-point mark and shot better than 50 percent from the floor, the Cavaliers went up by a deuce, 87-85, when Darius Garland scored on a layup with 5:05 to play in the third quarter.

Cleveland would score just once more in the quarter, as Dallas proceeded to close the third on a 15-2 run – the two points coming on a Darius Garland layup with 2.5 to play in the period.

The Cavs went into the fourth quarter down 11 and were unable to rally past the red-hot Mavs down the stretch.

BY THE NUMBERS

13.7, .604, .571 … Lamar Stevens’ scoring average – along with his shooting percentage from the floor (32-for-53) and from beyond the arc (4-of-7) – over his last five outings, netting double-figures in four of those contests.

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on Caris LeVert’s big night against Dallas …

"He was aggressive and his shots were falling. But this is who Caris is. You look over his career, and he has the ability to get buckets. Trades, injuries – those things are difficult on everybody. So it was just a matter of time until he worked his way into form."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

With the three-game homestand now in the rearview mirror, the Wine & Gold have just six games to go in the regular season – beginning with a two-game trip this weekend, traveling to Atlanta for a Thursday night meeting with Trae Young and the Hawks followed by a Saturday night matchup with the Knicks in New York.

The Cavaliers come home for a Sunday night showdown with Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Sixers, travel for two next week – visiting Orlando and Brooklyn – before returning home to close out the campaign the following Sunday against Milwaukee.

Cavs vs. Mavericks Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss against the Mavericks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavs vs Mavericks - March 30, 2022

Cavs vs. Mavericks Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff
Cavs vs. Mavericks Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss against the Mavericks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Cavs vs. Mavericks Postgame: Caris LeVert
Cavs vs. Mavericks Postgame: Caris LeVert

Cavs guard Caris LeVert spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss against the Mavericks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Cavs vs. Mavericks Postgame: Moses Brown
Cavs vs. Mavericks Postgame: Moses Brown

Cavs center Moses Brown spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss against the Mavericks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
DG Steps Back, Cans the Triple
DG Steps Back, Cans the Triple

Darius Garland dances on his defender, steps back behind the three point line to create separation, and drops in a triple in the third.
Darius Finds Lamar for a Dunk to End the Half
Darius Finds Lamar for a Dunk to End the Half

Darius Garland finds a cutting Lamar Stevens and drops a pass of to him for the easy dunk in the late stages of the first half.
LeVert with Two Tough Makes
LeVert with Two Tough Makes

Caris LeVert gets two shots to fall, both through contact to earn a trip to the line for the and-one opportunity to help keep the Cavs in front in the first half.
Garland, Brown Link-Up for Two Oops
Garland, Brown Link-Up for Two Oops

Darius Garland finds Moses Brown for the ally-oop on two straight Cavalier possessions in the second quarter against Dallas.
Stevens Gets a Tip-In After a Lose Ball
Stevens Gets a Tip-In After a Lose Ball

After a lose ball is saved and a missed three pointer, Lamar Stevens flies in from the baseline to tip-in the missed shot.
Feat. Highlight: LeVert's Euro Step
Feat. Highlight: LeVert's Euro Step

Caris LeVert gets open on the break and Kevin Love finds him, as LeVert gets around his defender with a Euro step and scores at the rim.
