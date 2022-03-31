Mavs Big Third Sinks Shorthanded Cavs

RECAP Dallas ended the third quarter on a 15-2 run (and got 20 from Luka Doncic in that frame) and held off the shorthanded Cavs in the fourth to take the 120-112 decision. In that third, Cleveland scored just 22 points. Doncic had a game-best 35 points to go with 13 dimes. Caris LeVert had his best offensive outing in the Wine & Gold, scoring 32 points on 11-19 shooting (3-4 from three) in 38 minutes of work. Following up LeVert's 32 was Darius Garland, adding 25 points and 10 assists in the loss. Lamar Stevens had 16 off the bench, while Moses Brown was inserted into the starting five and scored 12 to go with nine rebounds. Dorian Finney-Smith had 25 and Jalen Brunson had 18, as there were only three Mavericks' in double-figures. Full recap to come. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

WRAP-UP The shorthanded Cavaliers went toe-to-toe with Luka Doncic and the red-hot Mavs for two-and-a-half quarters. But playing without two-thirds of their starting frontcourt, they simply ran out of ammo down the stretch. Caris LeVert had his best game as a Cavalier, the squad shot better than 50 percent from the floor and Darius Garland posted yet another double-double, but the Mavericks used a late third-quarter push to give themselves enough breathing space to hold on for the 120-112 on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Playing without prized rookie Evan Mobley, who sprained his left ankle in Monday’s win over Orlando and once again without Jarrett Allen – who missed his 12th straight game with a fractured finger on Wednesday – the Wine & Gold dropped 67 points on Dallas before intermission. But Luka took over in the third quarter, notching 20 of his 35 points in the period, and the Mavericks erupted over the final five minutes to take a double-digit lead into the fourth. LeVert, whose previous high with Cleveland was a 22-point effort, was one point short of that mark by halftime on Wednesday – finishing with 35 points overall, going 11-for-19 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from long-range and 7-of-8 from the stripe, adding six boards and four assists in the loss. Darius Garland doubled-up for the sixth time in his last seven games – finishing with 25 points and a team-best 10 assists, going 10-for-17 from the floor to go with five boards and a game-best four steals. The All-Star guard is averaging 24.9 points and 11.4 assists during that outstanding run. Lamar Stevens came off Cleveland’s bench to tally 16 points – going 6-of-9 from the floor to go with four boards in 26 solid minutes of work. Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 13 points, six boards and a block while Moses Brown, in his first start with the Wine & Gold, added 12 points of his own, going a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor while leading Cleveland with nine boards. Luka Doncic led both teams with 13 assists in the win – adding nine boards, two blocked shots and steal, pacing four Mavericks in double-figures. Dorian Finney-Smith followed up with 28 points, connecting on 6-of-12 three-pointers on the night. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT Caris LeVert gets open on the break and Kevin Love finds him, as LeVert gets around his defender with a Euro step and scores at the rim.

TURNING POINT After a high-scoring first half in which both teams topped the 60-point mark and shot better than 50 percent from the floor, the Cavaliers went up by a deuce, 87-85, when Darius Garland scored on a layup with 5:05 to play in the third quarter. Cleveland would score just once more in the quarter, as Dallas proceeded to close the third on a 15-2 run – the two points coming on a Darius Garland layup with 2.5 to play in the period. The Cavs went into the fourth quarter down 11 and were unable to rally past the red-hot Mavs down the stretch.

BY THE NUMBERS 13.7, .604, .571 … Lamar Stevens’ scoring average – along with his shooting percentage from the floor (32-for-53) and from beyond the arc (4-of-7) – over his last five outings, netting double-figures in four of those contests.

QUOTABLE Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on Caris LeVert’s big night against Dallas … "He was aggressive and his shots were falling. But this is who Caris is. You look over his career, and he has the ability to get buckets. Trades, injuries – those things are difficult on everybody. So it was just a matter of time until he worked his way into form."