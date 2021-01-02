Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

State Farm Arena at 7:30PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

View Game Notes

THE FIRST TIME OUT IN THE NEW YEAR

The Wine & Gold start the New Year down in Atlanta against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks are on the second night of a back-to-back, as they beat the Nets in Brooklyn on Friday night.

LAST TIME OUT

Another slow start to the game doomed the Cavs on Thursday afternoon. Cleveland fell to the Pacers, 119-99, as Andre Drummond recorded his fifth-straight double-double to start the season and Collin Sexton dropped 20 points yet again.

Read Thursday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
ATL
3-2
Record
4-1
15th in East
Standing
1st in East
110.4
PPG
125.8
46.6
RPG
49.4
27.6
APG
25.6
5.8
BPG
4.0
11.2
SPG
5.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Andre Drummond

Hawks: Trae Young, Cam Reddish, Clint Capela

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Calf Strain - OUT
  • Kevin Porter Jr. - Personal - OUT
  • Isaac Okoro - Foot Sprain - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Hand Fracture - OUT

    Hawks:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs guard Collin Sexton was born in Marietta, GA, which is about a half hour away from Atlanta
  • Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce was an assistant coach with the Cavs from 2007-2010
  • Hawks Assistant Coach Chris Jent served as an assistant coach for the Cavaliers for five seasons (2006-2011)

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Cavs longest road trip of the first half of the season rolls on. The Wine & Gold will travel further south to take on the Orlando Magic for two games (Jan. 4 and Jan. 6).

