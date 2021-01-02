Cavs at Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability View Game Notes

THE FIRST TIME OUT IN THE NEW YEAR

The Wine & Gold start the New Year down in Atlanta against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks are on the second night of a back-to-back, as they beat the Nets in Brooklyn on Friday night.

LAST TIME OUT

Another slow start to the game doomed the Cavs on Thursday afternoon. Cleveland fell to the Pacers, 119-99, as Andre Drummond recorded his fifth-straight double-double to start the season and Collin Sexton dropped 20 points yet again.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE ATL 3-2 Record 4-1 15th in East Standing 1st in East 110.4 PPG 125.8 46.6 RPG 49.4 27.6 APG 25.6 5.8 BPG 4.0 11.2 SPG 5.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Andre Drummond

Hawks: Trae Young, Cam Reddish, Clint Capela

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Calf Strain - OUT



Kevin Porter Jr. - Personal - OUT



Isaac Okoro - Foot Sprain - OUT



Dylan Windler - Hand Fracture - OUT



Hawks: TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs guard Collin Sexton was born in Marietta, GA, which is about a half hour away from Atlanta



Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce was an assistant coach with the Cavs from 2007-2010

