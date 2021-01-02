Cavs at Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
THE FIRST TIME OUT IN THE NEW YEAR
The Wine & Gold start the New Year down in Atlanta against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks are on the second night of a back-to-back, as they beat the Nets in Brooklyn on Friday night.
LAST TIME OUT
Another slow start to the game doomed the Cavs on Thursday afternoon. Cleveland fell to the Pacers, 119-99, as Andre Drummond recorded his fifth-straight double-double to start the season and Collin Sexton dropped 20 points yet again.
Read Thursday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Andre Drummond
Hawks: Trae Young, Cam Reddish, Clint Capela
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Hawks:
TBD
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavs longest road trip of the first half of the season rolls on. The Wine & Gold will travel further south to take on the Orlando Magic for two games (Jan. 4 and Jan. 6).