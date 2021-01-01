Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Pacers Pull Past Cavs to Close Calendar Year

Posted: Dec 31, 2020

WRAP-UP

Like most people, the Cavaliers will be glad to see 2020 go after dropping their second straight to complete the calendar year.

After winning their first three, a slow start doomed the Wine & Gold once again as they fell behind early and never found their footing in a 119-99 loss on New Year’s Eve in Indiana.

The shorthanded Cavaliers – playing again without the services of Kevin Love, Isaac Okoro, Kevin Porter Jr., Dylan Windler and Matthew Dellavedova – got very good production from their starting backcourt, but not much more on Thursday afternoon.

Collin Sexton continued his offensive onslaught this season, leading both squads with 28 points on 12-for-19 shooting, drilling both three-point attempts and adding four assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

Darius Garland followed up with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, adding five assists and two boards. On the negative side of the ledger, Garland committed six of Cleveland’s 21 miscues on the night.

Andre Drummond battled foul trouble through the first half, but still doubled-up for the fifth straight time this season – finishing with 11 points and a team-high-tying 13 boards.

JaVale McGee also snagged 13 boards, doing so in just 13 minutes off the bench. But, like Drummond, he was plagued by early foul trouble and struggled in the second half.

Larry Nance Jr. was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, chipping in with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting, adding five boards, a team-high seven assists and a pair of steals.

Six Pacers – all five starters plus Doug McDermott off the bench – tallied double-figures as Indiana improved to 4-1, led by Domantas Sabonis, who doubled-up with 25 points, 11 boards and seven assists.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

HIGHLIGHT

With the shot clock winding down late in the first half, Collin Sexton fires and connects on a last second three pointer.

TURNING POINT

The Cavaliers got off to another rough start, trailing by 13 early in the second quarter before mounting a nice second-quarter comeback, with Collin Sexton drilling a 34-footer right before intermission to cut Indy’s lead to four.

But the Pacers came out of the locker room on a mission, running out to a 13-5 run to start the third quarter and closing it with a 12-6 spree that put them up 20 points heading to the fourth.

Cleveland made a valiant push down the stretch, cutting Indy’s lead to a dozen midway through the period, but the Pacers pulled away down the stretch.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers19.0, .500, .517 … Darius Garland's points, along with shooting percentage from the floor and beyond the arc, so far this season – scoring at least 14 points in each game and topping the 20-point mark in three of five.

The sophomore from Vanderbilt is also leading the squad with a 7.2apg mark and has at least two steals in three of Cleveland’s first five outings.

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on the Cavaliers getting used to working harder on the defensive end …

"It’s just something that they have to get used to. If you think about it, how many guys have really played defense over these nine months? So, we have to get used to getting into the ball, picking people up, trusting the people that are behind us – and right now we’re just not there. We’re not making them feel us enough. And we have to improve on that."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers continue their longest road trip of the young season, traveling to Atlanta on Saturday night for a matchup against the high-scoring Hawks.

Following that, it’s a two-game stop in Orlando – on Monday and Wednesday – where they’ll take on the undefeated Magic, followed by a Thursday night meeting with the Grizz in Memphis. The roadie wraps up next Saturday night in Milwaukee.

Sexton drops 28 points in loss to Pacers

Collin Sexton (28 points) Highlights vs. Indiana Pacers, 12/31/2020

Cavs at Pacers - December 31, 2020

Sexton drops 28 points in loss to Pacers
Sexton drops 28 points in loss to Pacers

Collin Sexton (28 points) Highlights vs. Indiana Pacers, 12/31/2020
Dec 31, 2020  |  00:01
Andre Drummond Posts 11 points & 13 rebounds vs. Indiana Pacers
Andre Drummond Posts 11 points & 13 rebounds vs. Indiana Pacers

Andre Drummond posted his fifth straight double-double to start the season with an 11-point, 13-rebound performance against the Pacers.
Dec 31, 2020  |  00:01
DG's Slick Reverse Lay-Up Off the Glass
DG's Slick Reverse Lay-Up Off the Glass

Darius Garland drives inside and scores a reverse lay-up off the glass with a bit of English on the ball in the fourth quarter.
Dec 31, 2020  |  00:16
Cavs Open the Fourth with a 10-0 Run
Cavs Open the Fourth with a 10-0 Run

The Cavaliers start the final quarter on a 10-0 run to trim the Indiana lead to two points.
Dec 31, 2020  |  00:38
Sexton Bounces Pass to Garland
Sexton Bounces Pass to Garland

Collin Sexton bounces a pass on time to a cutting Darius Garland who knocks down the baseline floater.
Dec 31, 2020  |  00:11
Andre Drummond Finds LNJ for the Dunk
Andre Drummond Finds LNJ for the Dunk

Andre Drummond hits Larry Nance Jr. for the one-handed dunk late in the shot clock in the third quarter.
Dec 31, 2020  |  00:10
Sexton Euro Steps and Scores
Sexton Euro Steps and Scores

Collin Sexton Euro-steps past his defender on his fastbreak as the Cavs guard scores early in the second half.
Dec 31, 2020  |  00:10
Thon Maker Makes a Nice Move in the Paint & Scores
Thon Maker Makes a Nice Move in the Paint & Scores

After just checking into the game, Thon Maker gets the ball at the free throw line, makes a nice move to get to the rim, and score late in the second quarter.
Dec 31, 2020  |  00:11
Darius Garland Hits a Long Three Ball
Darius Garland Hits a Long Three Ball

Darius Garland dribbles out of traffic, backs up, and hits a deep triple trim the Pacers lead in the second quarter.
Dec 31, 2020  |  00:10
Nance Finds Garland in the Corner for Three
Nance Finds Garland in the Corner for Three

Larry Nance Jr. fires a skip pass to an open Darius Garland in the corner who cans the three ball.
Dec 31, 2020  |  00:08
DG's Crafty Pass to McGee
DG's Crafty Pass to McGee

Darius Garland drives to the paint and makes a nice interior pass to JaVale McGee who scores the basket.
Dec 31, 2020  |  00:09
Cedi Finds Drummond Inside with a Nice Pass
Cedi Finds Drummond Inside with a Nice Pass

Cedi Osman drives inside and hits Andre Drummond with a nice pass as the big-man scores at the rim.
Dec 31, 2020  |  00:12
Garland Gets Scoring Underway with Teardrop
Garland Gets Scoring Underway with Teardrop

Darius Garland uses a screen, gets into the paint, floats it up and in for the game's first points.
Dec 31, 2020  |  00:15
