Pacers Pull Past Cavs to Close Calendar Year

WRAP-UP

Like most people, the Cavaliers will be glad to see 2020 go after dropping their second straight to complete the calendar year.

After winning their first three, a slow start doomed the Wine & Gold once again as they fell behind early and never found their footing in a 119-99 loss on New Year’s Eve in Indiana.

The shorthanded Cavaliers – playing again without the services of Kevin Love, Isaac Okoro, Kevin Porter Jr., Dylan Windler and Matthew Dellavedova – got very good production from their starting backcourt, but not much more on Thursday afternoon.

Collin Sexton continued his offensive onslaught this season, leading both squads with 28 points on 12-for-19 shooting, drilling both three-point attempts and adding four assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

Darius Garland followed up with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, adding five assists and two boards. On the negative side of the ledger, Garland committed six of Cleveland’s 21 miscues on the night.

Andre Drummond battled foul trouble through the first half, but still doubled-up for the fifth straight time this season – finishing with 11 points and a team-high-tying 13 boards.

JaVale McGee also snagged 13 boards, doing so in just 13 minutes off the bench. But, like Drummond, he was plagued by early foul trouble and struggled in the second half.

Larry Nance Jr. was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, chipping in with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting, adding five boards, a team-high seven assists and a pair of steals.

Six Pacers – all five starters plus Doug McDermott off the bench – tallied double-figures as Indiana improved to 4-1, led by Domantas Sabonis, who doubled-up with 25 points, 11 boards and seven assists.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.