Cavs vs Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

ENDING THE WEEKEND AT HOME

To end the weekend, the Cavs welcome the Chicago Bulls to town for the two teams' second and final meeting of the preseason. Chicago topped Cleveland at United Center on Tuesday. The two will meet on December 8 for the first time in the regular season.

LAST TIME OUT

On Friday evening, the Wine & Gold fell by nine, 109-100, to the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Read Friday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE CHI 22-50 2020-21 Record 31-41 13th in East 2020-21 Standing 11th in East 103.8 2020-21 PPG 110.7 42.7 2020-21 RPG 45.0 25.4 2020-21 APG 26.8 4.5 2020-21 BPG 4.1 7.8 2020-21 SPG 6.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love

Bulls: Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD

Bulls:

TBD

Subject to change*

WHAT'S NEXT?

Four preseason games down, one to go. And the Cavs have almost a whole week in between, with the last tune-up coming on Friday night in Indiana against the Pacers.

