Cavs vs Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

ENDING THE WEEKEND AT HOME

To end the weekend, the Cavs welcome the Chicago Bulls to town for the two teams' second and final meeting of the preseason. Chicago topped Cleveland at United Center on Tuesday. The two will meet on December 8 for the first time in the regular season.

LAST TIME OUT

On Friday evening, the Wine & Gold fell by nine, 109-100, to the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Read Friday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
CHI
22-50
2020-21 Record
31-41
13th in East
2020-21 Standing
11th in East
103.8
2020-21 PPG
110.7
42.7
2020-21 RPG
45.0
25.4
2020-21 APG
26.8
4.5
2020-21 BPG
4.1
7.8
2020-21 SPG
6.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love

Bulls: Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD


Bulls:

TBD


Subject to change*


WHAT'S NEXT?

Four preseason games down, one to go. And the Cavs have almost a whole week in between, with the last tune-up coming on Friday night in Indiana against the Pacers.

Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

