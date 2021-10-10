Cavs vs Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
ENDING THE WEEKEND AT HOME
To end the weekend, the Cavs welcome the Chicago Bulls to town for the two teams' second and final meeting of the preseason. Chicago topped Cleveland at United Center on Tuesday. The two will meet on December 8 for the first time in the regular season.
LAST TIME OUT
On Friday evening, the Wine & Gold fell by nine, 109-100, to the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love
Bulls: Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD
Bulls:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
Four preseason games down, one to go. And the Cavs have almost a whole week in between, with the last tune-up coming on Friday night in Indiana against the Pacers.
