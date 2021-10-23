Cavs vs Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
WRAPPING UP THE WEEKEND AT HOME
To finish up the first homestand and back-to-back of the season, the Cavs welcome the Atlanta Hawks to Cleveland on Saturday. The Wine & Gold took two of the three meetings against the Hawks last season.
LAST TIME OUT
In a similar manner to Wednesday's opener, the Cavs hung close to the Hornets for much of the game- a sluggish fourth quarter sunk the Cavs last night. Without Darius Garland, Collin Sexton picked up the scoring slack, dropping in 33.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley
Hornets: Trae Young, John Collins, Clint Capels
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Hawks:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The first road trip of the season starts on Monday, and it's a tough one. The Cavs are in Denver on Monday night, but also make stops in LA, Phoenix, and Charlotte.
