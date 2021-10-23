Cavs vs Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

WRAPPING UP THE WEEKEND AT HOME

To finish up the first homestand and back-to-back of the season, the Cavs welcome the Atlanta Hawks to Cleveland on Saturday. The Wine & Gold took two of the three meetings against the Hawks last season.

LAST TIME OUT

In a similar manner to Wednesday's opener, the Cavs hung close to the Hornets for much of the game- a sluggish fourth quarter sunk the Cavs last night. Without Darius Garland, Collin Sexton picked up the scoring slack, dropping in 33.

Read Friday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE ATL 22-50 2020-21 Record 41-31 13th in East 2020-21 Standing 5th in East 103.8 2020-21 PPG 113.7 42.7 2020-21 RPG 45.6 25.4 2020-21 APG 24.1 4.5 2020-21 BPG 4.8 7.8 2020-21 SPG 7.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley

Hornets: Trae Young, John Collins, Clint Capels

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back

Hawks:

Danilo Gallinari - Left Shoulder Soreness - QUESTIONABLE

