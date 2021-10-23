Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs vs Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 6:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

WRAPPING UP THE WEEKEND AT HOME

To finish up the first homestand and back-to-back of the season, the Cavs welcome the Atlanta Hawks to Cleveland on Saturday. The Wine & Gold took two of the three meetings against the Hawks last season.

LAST TIME OUT

In a similar manner to Wednesday's opener, the Cavs hung close to the Hornets for much of the game- a sluggish fourth quarter sunk the Cavs last night. Without Darius Garland, Collin Sexton picked up the scoring slack, dropping in 33.

Read Friday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
ATL
22-50
2020-21 Record
41-31
13th in East
2020-21 Standing
5th in East
103.8
2020-21 PPG
113.7
42.7
2020-21 RPG
45.6
25.4
2020-21 APG
24.1
4.5
2020-21 BPG
4.8
7.8
2020-21 SPG
7.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley

Hornets: Trae Young, John Collins, Clint Capels

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back


Hawks:

  • Danilo Gallinari - Left Shoulder Soreness - QUESTIONABLE
  • Onyeka Okongwu - Right Shoulder - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The first road trip of the season starts on Monday, and it's a tough one. The Cavs are in Denver on Monday night, but also make stops in LA, Phoenix, and Charlotte.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Hawks, Cavaliers, 10-23-2021 vs Hawks

    Related Content

    Hawks

    Cavaliers

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter