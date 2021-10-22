Sluggish Fourth Quarter Spoils Home Opener

WRAP-UP

For the second straight game to start the 2021-22 season, the Cavaliers dug themselves a fourth-quarter hole. But unlike the opener on Wednesday night in Memphis, they couldn’t dig themselves out of this one.

The Cavs trailed by just a point after three quarters, but a sloppy start to the fourth led to a 19-2 Charlotte run that J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad just couldn’t bounce back from, with the Hornets holding on for the 123-112 win to spoil the home opener at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cleveland committed just 10 miscues in Wednesday’s opener to keep the game close, but 19 turnovers on Friday – including six in their first eight possessions of the fourth quarter – led to 34 points for a Hornets team that improved to 2-0 with the win.

Collin Sexton led all scorers on Friday with 33 points, going 13-for-21 from the floor, including 2-of-7 from deep and 5-of-5 from the stripe, adding four boards and a pair of steals.

With Darius Garland inactive with a left ankle sprain on Friday, veteran Ricky Rubio got the start – doubling-up for the second straight game with 15 points and a game-high 10 assists. The 10th-year man went 3-of-6 from long-range and added a pair of steals, but his six turnovers – four in the final period alone – contributed to Cleveland’s late woes.

Both Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley finished with 13 points in the loss. Markkanen went 5-of-11 from the floor, adding five boards and a pair of assists. Mobley followed up his strong debut by going 4-of-7 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the stripe, adding five boards, two assists, two steals and a pair of blocks.

Jarrett Allen rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, chipping in with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting to go with four boards and a pair of assists. Through the first two games of the season, the 5th-year man from Texas is 16-of-17 from the floor.

Cleveland got some solid showings from the second unit on Friday. Cedi Osman added nine points on 4-of-8 shooting to go with four rebounds and Kevin Love led the squad with 11 boards to go with six points and four assists in 23 minutes of work.

But Charlotte’s second unit was that much better, with Kelly Oubre Jr. scoring 25 points in 27 minutes off the Hornets bench, going 9-for-13 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from deep. Miles Bridges paced Charlotte with 30 points while Mason Plumlee led both squads with 14 rebounds.

The Cavaliers shot nearly 53 percent on the night, but turnovers and three-point shooting in the second stanza proved to be their undoing on Friday night. Cleveland went 2-of-14 from long-range after intermission; the Hornets were 9-of-17.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.