CavsClippers Game Preview

The Cavaliers head to Hollywood on Saturday to round out their season series with the L.A. Clippers. Tipoff from STAPLES Center is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. (ET).

Cleveland enters Saturday's matchup looking to snap a four-game skein which includes a close loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night in the Lone Star State.

While the Cavaliers couldn't close out Thursday night's meeting with San Antonio, the team continued to hold their own with yet another Playoff-caliber squad. One reason why Cleveland has improved over the past few weeks is their three-point shooting. The Cavs went 12-29 (.414) from deep at San Antonio and are now averaging the sixth-most three-pointers per game in the NBA since February 8 at 13.5.

Another reason stems from the play of Collin Sexton who is on pace to become just the third rookie in NBA history to average at least 16.0 PPG, while shooting at least .400 from the three-point line and .800 from the free throw line (Larry Bird in 1979-80 and Stephen Curry in 2009-10).

Against the Spurs, Sexton led his squad with 24 points and has now scored at least 20 points in 10 of the last 11 games averaging 24.5 points on .551 (103-187) shooting - numbers worthy of a First Team All-Rookie selection.

Collin's fellow starter, Kevin Love, has also been playing well in the past few weeks. On Thursday, he scored his 12,000th career point with his basket at the 1:41 mark of the fourth quarter at San Antonio to become the eighth player in NBA history to accumulate at least 12,000 points, 7,000 rebounds and 1,000 three-pointers.

Sexton, Love and the rest of the Wine & Gold will look to avenge last Friday's, 110-108, loss to the Clippers at The Q. Since that night, L.A. has won two of their last three games but had a six-game winning streak snapped by the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

In that 128-118 defeat, Los Angeles had seven players score in double figures including rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who led his team with 21 points. JaMychal Green also had a solid game for the Clippers tallying 16 points as a reserve.

With one game already in the books, the Cavaliers and Clippers will wrap up their 2018-19 Season series with Saturday's affair. Four of the Wine & Gold's five remaining games will take place against Western Conference opponents.

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #16 - Cedi Osman #0 - Kevin Love #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #21 - Patrick Beverley #17 - Garrett Temple #2 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #8 - Danilo Gallinari #40 - Ivica Zubac

Status Update: (Cavs) - John Henson (Left Wrist Surgery, Out), Matthew Dellavedova (Concussion, Out), JR Smith (NWT)

Status Update: (Clippers) - Patrick Beverly (Right Hip Pointer, Questionable), Landry Shamet (Left Ankle Impingement, Questionable), Luc Mbah a Moute (Sore Left Knee, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, Saturday's game between the Cavs and the Clippers is the final meeting between the two teams this season. Since 2007, the Cavs hold a 7-4 record against the Clippers at STAPLES Center.

In their most recent meeting, Cleveland and L.A. went toe-to-toe for all four quarters of action with the Clippers squeezing out a 110-108 victory at Quicken Loans Arena.

In that game, three Cavaliers scored 20+ points including Kevin Love (22), Collin Sexton (20) and Jordan Clarkson (20). Larry Nance Jr. had a solid performance as well, nearly grabbing a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds. Clippers swingman Danilo Gallinari led both teams in scoring that night with 27 points.

On Deck

Following Saturday's battle with the Clippers, the Wine & Gold head down to Arizona to play the Phoenix Suns on Monday night (10:00 p.m. ET) before returning to Cali to take on the Sacramento Kings (Thursday, April 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET) and the Golden State Warriors (Friday, April 5 at 10:30 p.m. ET).

The Cavs return to Cleveland to round out the 2018-19 Season with a pair of games against the San Antonio Spurs (Sunday, April 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET) and the Charlotte Hornets (Tuesday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET).

