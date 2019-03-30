Five Keys: Cavaliers at Clippers

Key: Hollywood Ending With just six games to go in the regular season, the Cavaliers’ roadie rolls on with an afternoon affair at Staples Center, taking on the Clippers eight days after facing them at The Q. The Clippers have already clinched a Playoff spot, but only 2.0 games separate the 5th seed and 8th seed out West, so there’s still a lot to play for on Saturday. The Cavaliers fell to the Conference’s 7th seed on Thursday night – with the Spurs overcoming a nine-point halftime deficit and falling late, with Patty Mills drilling a huge three-pointer with 14 seconds to play. The Wine and Gold have now dropped four consecutive games after winning two straight – and the team that put them on the recent skein was today’s opponent, the L.A. Clippers, who won a physical 110-108 contest in Cleveland. The Clippers fell on Thursday night in Milwaukee to wrap up a four-game trip, but that’s been a rarity of late for Doc Rivers’ red-hot squad – winners of 11 of 12 before falling to the Bucks. After dominating the Clippers for years, L.A.’s “other” team – the NBA’s best since just before the All-Star Break – has gotten some revenge over the past few meetings, taking four of the last five, including last Friday.

Key: Super Subs In many cases, the battle between NBA benches is an afterthought. Not when these two teams play. The Cavaliers have one of the league’s better benches; the Clippers have the best. In fact, the one-two punch of Lou Williams (20.3ppg) and Montrezl Harrell (16.7) have the highest combined scoring average of any bench duo in NBA history. They’ve scored 20 points apiece off the bench an NBA-best 11 times, with Williams and Harrell ranking first and fourth in bench scoring season. So far this year, the Clippers’ reserves have combined to score 20-plus points an NBA-best 61 times. L.A.’s high-octane combo went for 29 points in last Friday’s win at The Q. The Clippers got the win in that contest, but the Wine and Gold’s second unit outscored theirs, 42-37, with Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. leading the way. Cleveland’s bench duo combined for 34 points in that one, with Clarkson notching one of his 22 outings of at least 20 points. Clarkson has tallied double-figures in an NBA-best 67 games this year, including a current stretch of 16 straight. Larry Nance registered his 14th double-double of the season on Thursday night in San Antonio, finishing with 13 points and a game-high 11 boards, leading Cleveland with four assists and a pair of steals.

Key: Heavyweight Matchup The matchup of Kevin Love and LaMarcus Aldridge featured a pair of NBA stars that have piled up some major numbers over the years. He’ll lock up against another accomplished vet on Saturday afternoon in Danilo Gallinari, who’s having a career year with the Clippers. The 11th year man from Italy was almost unstoppable last week at The Q – leading both squads with 27 points, going 11-for-15 from the floor in only his fifth career meeting against Cleveland. This year, Gallinari ranks first in the league in offensive efficiency, third in free throw percentage and fourth in three-point percentage, averaging career-highs in scoring and rebounding. Before finishing with 14 points in L.A.’s recent loss to the Bucks, Gallinari had scored at least 20 points in a career-best 10 straight games. Kevin Love had a strong night in the head-to-head matchup, as well, finishing with 22 points and eight boards in the loss. vWith his basket at the 1:41 mark of the fourth quarter on Thursday night, Love made history – becoming just the 8th player in NBA history to tally at least 12,000 points, 7,000 rebounds and 1,000 three-pointers. vWith his basket at the 1:41 mark of the fourth quarter on Thursday night, Love made history – becoming just the 8th player in NBA history to tally at least 12,000 points, 7,000 rebounds and 1,000 three-pointers. Overall, the five-time All-Star finished with 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting to go with eight boards.

Key: Freshman Face-Off Kevin Love has put up some historic numbers over the course of his career. Collin Sexton is starting to pile them up already. The Young Bull led Cleveland with 24 points on Thursday night, going 10-of-17 from the floor after hitting his first seven shots. Sexton has now tallied at least 20 points in 10 of his last 11 games – averaging 24.5 points on 55 percent shooting from the floor, 50 percent from long-range and 88 percent from the stripe over that stretch. And as far as elite company, Sexton is looking to join Larry Bird and Stephen Curry as the only rookies in league history to average at least 16.0 points while shooting .400 from beyond the arc and .800 from the stripe. The former Alabama standout ranks first among all rookies in double-figure scoring games (67) and free throw percentage (.836). On Saturday afternoon, it’s a rematch against a rookie tabbed three spots after Sexton – taking on impressive former Kentucky point man, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He finished with 16 points in last week’s win over Cleveland and, among teams over .500, leads all rookies in scoring and minutes.