CavsPacers Game Preview - October 27, 2018

The Wine & Gold return to The Land on Saturday night to battle the Indiana Pacers in the first leg of a three-game home stand. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

On Saturday against Indiana, Cleveland will be looking to grab not only their first win of the season, but an important Divisional victory.

On Saturday against Indiana, Cleveland will be looking to grab not only their first win of the season, but an important Divisional victory.

In order to get the 'W,' Cleveland will have to continue to share the rock, something they did well in Thursday's 110-103 loss to Detroit. In fact, six players scored in double-digits for the Wine & Gold, including Kyle Korver (21), Jordan Clarkson (18), George Hill (15), Collin Sexton (14), Larry Nance Jr. (11), and Rodney Hood (10).

Cleveland also excelled off the bench against Detroit, something they've been doing well all season long. The Wine & Gold reserves ended up scoring a season-high 64 points, their most in a game since putting up 71 in January of last season (1/8/18 at MIN). Cleveland is averaging 46.6 bench points per night so far, which is good for third-best in the NBA.

From and individual perspective, Jordan Clarkson, one of the reasons the bench is excelling, continues to be Cleveland's best reserve scoring threat. Clarkson posted 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3FG) in 21 minutes in Detroit, which was his fifth straight game leading all reserves from both teams.

Rookie Collin Sexton is playing some solid basketball as well so far this season. For the third time in the early campaign, the Alabama alum matched his career-high with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 FT) in Thursday’s game at Detroit, while adding career-highs of five assists and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench.

For the Cavaliers, they'll look to play to these advantages when they welcome the 3-2 Pacers into town on Saturday night.

After starting the season at 2-2, the Pacers were able to get the NBA's attention after topping the DeMar DeRozan-led Spurs on Wednesday night, 116-96. In that win, seven Pacers scored in double digits, including four reserve players. Last season's Most Improved Player, Victor Oladipo, led the way with 21 points on 7-12 shooting.

Cleveland and Indiana will continue their season series three more times following Saturday's game. They'll meet next in Indy on December 18, followed by a showdown in Cleveland on January 8 before wrapping up their campaign contests on February 9 back in Indiana.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Saturday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Sabres game (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Pacers game (7:30 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*



#3 - George Hill

#1 - Rodney Hood

#16 - Cedi Osman

#13 - Tristan Thompson

#9 - Channing Frye G G F F C

#2 - Darren Collison

#4 - Victor Oladipo

#44 - Bojan Bogdanovic

#21 - Thaddeus Young

#33 - Myles Turner

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Soreness, Questionable)

Status Update: (Pacers) - TJ Leaf (Sprained Left Ankle, Questionable)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

The last time these two teams faced off was in the 2018 NBA Playoffs, when Cleveland defeated Indiana, 4-3, in the First Round. In that series, the Cavs defense didn’t allow more than 100 points in five of the seven games. They also connected on at least 10 three-pointers in each of final six contests of their series win.

Before their playoff series, the two teams met four times in the 2018-17 Regular Season. Indiana won that season series 3-1, but Cleveland shined in their lone win last January.

In that win, the Cavaliers had seven players score in double-digits, including all five starters. JR Smith had a fantastic game, notching 23 points, including seven three-pointers.

Swish will be looking for a similar performance come Saturday night. He'll join Jordan Clarkson as they look to best the Pacers' bench, which is averaging 47.6 points per game compared to the Wine & Gold's 46.6.

On Deck

Following Saturday's game against the Pacers, the Wine & Gold will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, October 30 at 7:00 p.m.

(ET) before rounding out their three-game home stand against the Denver Nuggets on November 1 at 7:00 p.m. (ET). Cleveland will then hit the road on Saturday, November 3 against the Charlotte Hornets followed by a game against the Orlando Magic on Monday, November 5.

