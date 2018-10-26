#CavsPacers Programming Note

October 27, 2018
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Oct 26, 2018

On Saturday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets - Sabres game (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Pacers game (7:30 p.m.). Please refer to these programming details, available online HERE.

Cavs vs. Pacers

Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 7:00 p.m. | Tipoff at 7:30 p.m.

  • Cable providers
    - Cleveland, Toledo, Youngstown/Erie, Bowling Green, KY and Wheeling/Steubenville areas: Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel.
    - Columbus, Lima, Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas: The game is being made available to providers to air on the alternate FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found here.
  • Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 & 660-1
  • Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15
  • AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734
  • Streaming live on FOX Sports GO
  • Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV
