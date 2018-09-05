Daily News - September 5, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Sources: Suns have no interest in Cavs’ Hill

Author: Ashish Mathur

Publication: Amico Hoops

The Phoenix Suns, who are actively looking to acquire a starting-caliber point guard, have no interest in Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill, a league source told Amico Hoops on Tuesday.

The Suns traded Brandon Knight to the Houston Rockets last week in a deal that brought Ryan Anderson to Phoenix. As a result, the Suns need a point guard in the worst way and have been active in attempting to trade for an established veteran.

John Gambadoro of ArizonaSports.com has reported the Suns have made inquiries on Damian Lillard, Kemba Walker and Terry Rozier.

Hill, 32, is due $19 million in 2018-19, but has just $1 million guaranteed in 2019-20. The Suns are not fascinated with the idea of paying Hill $19 million since they will owe Anderson over $20 million, sources said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Let's Make A Deal

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Neither Rome nor a sports franchise can be built in a day. And over the lifetime of any organization, there are deals that can make or break a team. Great trades can elevate an organization to new heights; bad ones can set it back for years.

The Cavaliers are no exception. Over the existence of the franchise, Cleveland’s front office has fleeced a team or two, and they’ve been hoodwinked in return. They’ve uncovered diamonds in the rough and lamented the one that got away.

In many cases, it’s a circle-of-life thing. The Wine & Gold traded Brendan Haywood on Draft night in 2001 and traded him again exactly 14 years and one month later. And where would the current Cavaliers be if they didn’t have Mo Williams to trade for and with? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Thompson, Osman and Zizic Expected to Play in World Cup Qualifiers

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The second round of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers is set to begin Thursday, September 13 as 60 different countries vie for a coveted spot in next year's international tournament in China. Cavs fans can expect to see some familiar faces join the fray overseas Ante Zizic (Croatia), Cedi Osman (Turkey) and Tristan Thompson (Canada) suit up for their respective nations.

This round of qualifiers will see the best teams from Round 1 converge into new six-team groups and will consist of three playing windows that take place this September/November and February 2019. The top three teams from each division will qualify for the 2019 FIBA World Cup next summer. As mentioned, the first window begins on Thursday the 13th with the end coming on the following Monday.

Although the U.S.-born Clarkson led all scorers with 28 points, he had to sit out much of the fourth quarter with a cramp in his right thigh. That was the opening China needed, winning 82-80 in Tuesday's Group D game.

In the European theater, Cavs big man Ante Zizic will participate in his first-ever qualifying game with Croatia when his home country takes on Lithuania Friday, September 14 in the eastern Croatian city of Osijek. Prior to his selection to Croatia's national team, Zizic represented his country in the 2015 FIBA U-19 World Championship as well as the 2014 FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship. Zizic's older brother, Andrija, also represented the top Croatian squad when he was still playing professional basketball. - CLICK HERE to read full story.