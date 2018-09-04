Thompson, Osman and Zizic Expected to Play in World Cup Qualifiers

The second round of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers is set to begin Thursday, September 13 as 60 different countries vie for a coveted spot in next year's international tournament in China. Cavs fans can expect to see some familiar faces join the fray overseas Ante Zizic (Croatia), Cedi Osman (Turkey) and Tristan Thompson (Canada) suit up for their respective nations.

This round of qualifiers will see the best teams from Round 1 converge into new six-team groups and will consist of three playing windows that take place this September/November and February 2019. The top three teams from each division will qualify for the 2019 FIBA World Cup next summer. As mentioned, the first window begins on Thursday the 13th with the end coming on the following Monday.

In the European theater, Cavs big man Ante Zizic will participate in his first-ever qualifying game with Croatia when his home country takes on Lithuania Friday, September 14 in the eastern Croatian city of Osijek. Prior to his selection to Croatia's national team, Zizic represented his country in the 2015 FIBA U-19 World Championship as well as the 2014 FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship. Zizic's older brother, Andrija, also represented the top Croatian squad when he was still playing professional basketball.

Zizic, however, isn't the only NBA player to rep Croatia. He'll join Bojan Bogdanovic, Dragan Bender and Dario Saric as the squad tries to improve on their first round play. They currently sit in the middle of their six-team group with a 3-3 record, which is good for nine points. Their next opponent, on the other hand, owns the top spot with an undefeated 6-0 record and 12 total points.

European Qualifiers: GROUP J

TEAM WINS LOSSES POINTS *Lithuania 6 0 12 *Italy 4 2 10 *Poland 3 3 9 Netherlands 3 3 9 Croatia 3 3 9 Hungary 3 3 9

*Teams that finish in the top three of each group will advance to the World Cup.

To view the entire European Qualifiers standings, CLICK HERE.

Down the Adriatic, Cavs guard Cedi Osman and the Turkish national team are fairing much better than the Croatians. They currently sit in second place in their group behind the undefeated Spanish squad with a 4-2 record and 10 total points.

Their current standings can be attributed to Cedi's exceptional effort earlier this summer when he helped lead the Turks to two key first round victories over Sweden and Ukraine before returning stateside to compete in the 2018 Summer League. The 23-year-old tallied 20 points apiece in each of those two games, as well as a double-double against the Swedes.

Cedi will join fellow NBA member Ersan Ilyasova on Friday the 14 when they tipoff against Montenegro in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

European Qualifiers: GROUP I

TEAM WINS LOSSES POINTS *Spain 6 0 12 *Turkey 4 2 10 *Latvia 4 2 10 Montenegro 3 3 9 Ukraine 3 3 9 Slovenia 2 4 8

*Teams that finish in the top three of each group will advance to the World Cup.

To view the entire European Qualifiers standings, CLICK HERE.

Out west in the Americas, it's a tight race, especially in Group F where the top three teams (Venezuela, Brazil and Canada) are all tied for first place.

Canada will be anchored by Cavs center Tristan Thompson, who is no stranger to international play. Thompson dominated at the 2013 FIBA Americas Championship where he averaged a double-double through 11 games. Prior to that, T.T. earned a bronze medal in the FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship in 2008.

Canada will try to break their tie with Brazil on Thursday the 13 in Laval, Quebec, Canada while Venezuela duels with the Virgin Islands for those crucial points.

Americas Qualifiers: GROUP F

TEAM WINS LOSSES POINTS *Venezuela 5 1 11 *Brazil 5 1 11 *Canada 5 1 11 Dominican Republic 4 2 10 Virgin Islands 2 4 8 Chile 1 5 7

*Teams that finish in the top three of each group will advance to the World Cup.

To view the entire Americas Qualifiers standings, CLICK HERE.