Daily News - September 13, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

George Hill could mentor, protect Collin Sexton in key role for Cavaliers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- George Hill was brought to the Cavaliers in February to help save their season.

This year, his job could be even more important.

In the run-up to the Cavs' 2018-19 training camp that starts with media day on Sept. 24, cleveland.com is taking a look at each roster player and what might be expected of him this season if this team is to survive LeBron James' departure and make a legitimate run at a playoff spot.

Hill is 32 and expensive, and, initially, deemed by some to be expendable with the drafting of point guard Collin Sexton. The Cavs apparently don't view it that way. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Thompson, Osman and Zizic Expected to Play in World Cup Qualifiers

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

The second round of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers is set to begin Thursday, September 13 as 60 different countries vie for a coveted spot in next year's international tournament in China. Cavs fans can expect to see some familiar faces join the fray overseas Ante Zizic (Croatia), Cedi Osman (Turkey) and Tristan Thompson (Canada) suit up for their respective nations.

This round of qualifiers will see the best teams from Round 1 converge into new six-team groups and will consist of three playing windows that take place this September/November and February 2019. The top three teams from each division will qualify for the 2019 FIBA World Cup next summer. As mentioned, the first window begins on Thursday the 13th with the end coming on the following Monday.

In the European theater, Cavs big man Ante Zizic will participate in his first-ever qualifying game with Croatia when his home country takes on Lithuania Friday, September 14 in the eastern Croatian city of Osijek. Prior to his selection to Croatia's national team, Zizic represented his country in the 2015 FIBA U-19 World Championship as well as the 2014 FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship. Zizic's older brother, Andrija, also represented the top Croatian squad when he was still playing professional basketball. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers announce promotional schedule for 2018-2019 season

Author: Matt Florjancic

Publication: WKYC.com

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their promotional schedule for the 2018-2019 regular season, and from bobbleheads to theme nights, the home slate of games is packed with giveaways and entertainment for fans to enjoy.

The Cavaliers have four bobblehead giveaways planned for the 2018-2019 season, beginning during the holiday rush when they recognize five-time NBA All-Star power forward Kevin Love on Monday, November 26.

Other bobblehead giveaways include rookie point guard Collin Sexton (Tuesday, January 29), forward Larry Nance Jr. (Monday, February 25) and Cavaliers legend Larry Nance Sr. (Friday, March 22). The Nance bobbleheads will connect side-by-side in tribute to the father-son combination wearing the No. 22 for the Cavaliers. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: