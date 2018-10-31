Daily News - October 31, 2018
Collin Sexton still finding joy amid chaotic start to NBA career
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Collin Sexton tossed on his Cleveland Cavaliers gear -- a new wine-colored hat -- for the first time on June 21 and was immediately asked to make a pitch for LeBron James to stay in Cleveland.
A little more than a week later, James was gone.
Sexton made his NBA regular season debut with the Cavaliers on Oct. 17 in Toronto. His head coach was Tyronn Lue, the man who had built a strong bond with the Sexton family, helped guide Sexton through his college recruitment and was expected to do the same in the NBA.
Nearly two weeks later, Lue was gone. Fired by general manager Koby Altman following a horrific 0-6 start to the season on Sunday morning. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Larry Drew, Kevin Love send message to Cavaliers' front office amid contract stalemate that threatens more dysfunction
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- About an hour after Larry Drew's latest power play -- sitting at the podium for his pregame press conference expressing disappointment about not having a restructured contract -- Kevin Love did his part to put more pressure on the Cavaliers' front office in what is now a dangerous stalemate that could lead to even more dysfunction.
"I would love him to be the coach," Love said of Drew, who is currently the team's "voice" while the Cavaliers transition from the Tyronn Lue era. "Everybody knows how I feel about LD, especially after last year's little run we had. We felt that definitely helped, especially having another huge voice on the bench. Having him step in would be great."
By 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Drew didn't need anyone's endorsement. His value stood on its own, as he steered the Cavaliers to their first win of the season -- just about 72 hours after the organization fired his buddy Lue.
No, the Cavaliers 22-point rout against the dispirited Hawks, playing the second game of a road back-to-back, wasn't all about Drew. He knows that. The players do as well. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers coaching change leads to first win of season, 136-114, against Hawks: Chris Fedor's instant analysis
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Apparently all the Cleveland Cavaliers needed to notch their first win was a coaching change.
After a miserable start to the season, one that featured too many non-competitive losses, the Cavs snapped a six-game losing skid with a 136-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.
It was, indeed, a night of firsts for the Cavaliers.
It was the first game without Tyronn Lue, abruptly fired on Sunday morning following the team's fourth double-digit loss in six games. It was Larry Drew's first audition to be the Cavs' new leader, a chance to show why he deserves a contract restructuring before agreeing to guide the team in this new era. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
