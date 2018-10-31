Cavs Crush Hawks for Campaign's First Win

Wrap-Up -- As they had in their first meeting with Atlanta, the Wine & Gold ran out to a double-digit first quarter lead. Unlike that meeting, however, the Cavaliers never gave it back – pulling away in the second half for their first win of the season, a 136-114 decision on Tuesday night at The Q.

Two days after taking the reins from Tyronn Lue, who was released from head coaching duties following Saturday’s loss to Indy – acting head coach Larry Drew earned his first victory of the year and the Cavaliers finally got off the schneid after six straight losses.

The victory capped a dramatic 72 hours for the Wine & Gold, turning to Drew – who posted a 9-1 mark in Lue’s absence late last season – to right the ship with Atlanta rolling in for the second time this season.

Atlanta led briefly near the end of the first half and start of the third quarter, but the Cavaliers were basically in control throughout.

On the night, Cleveland shot an even 50 percent, took 43 free throw attempts to just 17 for the Hawks, forced Atlanta into 23 turnovers and drilled a season-high 13 three-pointers.

Seven Cavaliers notched double-figures and the bench came up big once again. The Wine & Gold also got easily their best combined performance by the starting backcourt this season.

Rodney Hood, aggressive from the opening tip, led everyone with 26 points on Tuesday – going 9-for-13 from the floor, including a perfect 4-of-4 from long-range and 4-of-6 from the stripe, adding three assists and three steals in the win.

Cedi Osman had his best outing since the first week of the season, finishing with 20 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and 7-of-9 from the line, adding five boards, three assists and a steal.

George Hill continued his hot run – tallying 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-2 from deep and 3-of-3 from the line. Over the past three games, the 10-year vet is averaging 15.3 points per, shooting 57 percent from the floor and 50 percent from deep over that span.

All five Cavs starters scored in double digits in their first win of the 2018-19 Season.

Collin Sexton notched double-figures for the fourth straight game, tallying 17 points in 27 minutes of work – going 4-of-10 from the floor and 8-of-9 from the free throw line, snagging eight boards to go with three assists and a block.

It was just another night at the office for Jordan Clarkson – who netted double-figures once again, having done so in all seven games this season. In Tuesday’s victory, the league’s 4th-leading bench scorer chipped in with 15 points on 7-of-15 shooting.

Sam Dekker, getting his second straight start in place of the injured Kevin Love – who revealed before the game that his injured left toe will sideline him for at least the next couple weeks – had his most productive outing of the season, finishing with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting, canning both triples he attempted and adding nine boards, four assists and three steals.

Tristan Thompson notched his second double-double of the season – tallying 11 points and a game-high 13 boards, grabbing six of those off the offensive glass and swiping a game-high four steals in the victory.

The Cavs were able to cool off rookie Trae Young on Tuesday night. After finishing with 35 points and 11 assists against Cleveland in the home opener, Young was held to 24 points in the rematch. The electric freshman from Oklahoma still went 9-of-13 from the floor and 3-of-4 from long-range.

Turning Point -- For the first time this season, the Cavaliers led at half – if only by a single point, 58-57. But Alex Len hit a layup to start the scoring in the second stanza.

But Rodney Hood and Cedi Osman would proceed to drill back-to-back triples – igniting a 16-1 run that put the Wine & Gold up two touchdowns with just under eight minutes to go in the quarter.

The Hawks rallied to get the game back under double-figures, cutting Cleveland’s lead to just eight – 101-93 – early in the fourth. But Cleveland answered with a 29-10 surge to put the victory on ice.

By the Numbers – 14.3, 3.0, 3.3 … Collin Sexton’s scoring, rebound and assist averages over the last four games – shooting 46 percent from the floor and 88 percent from the line over that span.

Quotable – George Hill, on the difference with the team tonight …

"I think we just played with a sense of urgency. I think guys started demanding a little bit more, moved the ball better on offense and communicated a lot better on defense."

Up Next -- After earning their first win of the season on Tuesday night at The Q, the Cavaliers wrap up their mini-homestand on Thursday when they welcome Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets to town. The Wine & Gold hit the road over the weekend – traveling to Charlotte for a Saturday night meeting with the Hornets. On Monday, the Cavs make their first trip to Orlando for a matchup with the Magic before returning home to face the Thunder next Wednesday at The Q.

Calls of the Game