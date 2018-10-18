Daily News - October 18, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cedi Osman stars in new role, passes first defensive test: Fedor's five observations

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- In a season of wins and lessons, the Cleveland Cavaliers got plenty of the latter during a 116-104 season-opening loss against the Toronto Raptors.

After the game, Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue called it a "decent start," but also admitted there is plenty to fix before Game 2 Friday night in Minnesota.

Here are five observations from the opener: - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love shoulders blame, apologizes to Tyronn Lue after Cavaliers' loss in opener

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- Kevin Love was the last player to get out of the shower following the Cleveland Cavaliers' Opening Night loss against the Toronto Raptors.

As his soggy sandals squished across the carpeted floor inside the visitor's locker room at Scotiabank Arena, Love quipped about needing extra time to "wash all the ugliness away" before heading to the team bus and embarking on Cleveland's next challenge.

"That rhythm wasn't there tonight," Love said. "You could tell that game action wasn't there for me tonight. Thought I got a lot of really, really good looks on the offensive end. On the defensive end, just our switches and closing out, my attention to detail wasn't there. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers learn they are no longer on Raptors' level in season-opening 116-104 loss: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- An Eastern Conference changing of the guard officially began Wednesday night in Toronto.

The reigning East champion Cleveland Cavaliers -- so comfortable and dominant north of the border during the LeBron James era that they should have been granted dual citizenship -- looked completely overmatched and out of place sharing the court with one of the conference's elite, dropping the first game of the season, 116-104.

"In the first half I thought we didn't share the basketball," head coach Tyronn Lue said after. "Guys were open for an extra pass we didn't make. I thought we did that in the second half. It's going to be a top team in the East, top one or two seed. Having our first game, having our best player with his first game back, I thought we did some good things. We've still got to clean up some things." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: