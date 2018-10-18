Daily News - October 18, 2018
Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Cedi Osman stars in new role, passes first defensive test: Fedor's five observations
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
TORONTO -- In a season of wins and lessons, the Cleveland Cavaliers got plenty of the latter during a 116-104 season-opening loss against the Toronto Raptors.
After the game, Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue called it a "decent start," but also admitted there is plenty to fix before Game 2 Friday night in Minnesota.
Here are five observations from the opener: - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Kevin Love shoulders blame, apologizes to Tyronn Lue after Cavaliers' loss in opener
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
TORONTO -- Kevin Love was the last player to get out of the shower following the Cleveland Cavaliers' Opening Night loss against the Toronto Raptors.
As his soggy sandals squished across the carpeted floor inside the visitor's locker room at Scotiabank Arena, Love quipped about needing extra time to "wash all the ugliness away" before heading to the team bus and embarking on Cleveland's next challenge.
"That rhythm wasn't there tonight," Love said. "You could tell that game action wasn't there for me tonight. Thought I got a lot of really, really good looks on the offensive end. On the defensive end, just our switches and closing out, my attention to detail wasn't there. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers learn they are no longer on Raptors' level in season-opening 116-104 loss: Chris Fedor's instant analysis
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
TORONTO -- An Eastern Conference changing of the guard officially began Wednesday night in Toronto.
The reigning East champion Cleveland Cavaliers -- so comfortable and dominant north of the border during the LeBron James era that they should have been granted dual citizenship -- looked completely overmatched and out of place sharing the court with one of the conference's elite, dropping the first game of the season, 116-104.
"In the first half I thought we didn't share the basketball," head coach Tyronn Lue said after. "Guys were open for an extra pass we didn't make. I thought we did that in the second half. It's going to be a top team in the East, top one or two seed. Having our first game, having our best player with his first game back, I thought we did some good things. We've still got to clean up some things." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (10/18) Dan Gilbert says Cleveland Cavaliers will play 'inspirational brand of team basketball' Cleveland.com
- (10/18) Cavs unveil 2 sculptures, created with hundreds of tires, at the Q Cleveland.com
- (10/18) Cleveland Cavaliers: How many games can they win? The Plain Dealer
- (10/18) Cavs Rally Falls Short in Opener Cavs.com
- (10/18) Cavaliers have more bad moments than good against Raptors in season opener | Opinion News Herald
- (10/18) All you need is Love? Cavs look to be competitive after LeBron's departure Medina Gazette
- (10/18) The Cavs could be bad this year -- but they've definitely been worse Medina Gazette
- (10/18) Commentary: So long, LeBron, and tanks for the memories Medina Gazette
- (10/18) Kevin Love, Cavaliers suffer their first lesson this season The Athletic
- (10/18) Lloyd: Why Kevin Love is surprised he’s still here and the difficult choices facing the Cavs The Athletic
- (10/18) LeBron James’ reign of terror in the East is over: Hear from those trying to rise from the rubble The Athletic
- (10/18) Bold predictions for the 2018-19 Cavs Waiting For Next Year
- (10/18) Cavs open season with low expectations — and an enticing future salary-cap situation Crain's Cleveland
- (10/18) Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors player grades: Cedi Osman is good? Fear The Sword
- (10/18) Dribbles: Fight is there, identity not, in Cavs’ opening loss Amico Hoops
- (10/18) Newcomer Leonard scores 24 as Raptors beat Cavaliers 116-104 Associated Press
- (10/18) Cavs season preview: Even after LeBron's exit, Cleveland is focused on the playoffs Yahoo Sports
- (10/18) Raptors' talent, depth on display during home opener win over Cavaliers Toronto Sun
- (10/18) Leonard leads new-look Raptors over Cavaliers in season opener The Canadian Press