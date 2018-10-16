Cavs Rally Falls Short in Opener

Wrap-Up -- You can fault the Cavaliers for shooting the ball poorly or getting beat up in the paint in their season opener on Wednesday night. But you can’t fault them for their effort – fighting for 48 minutes and nearly rallying to beat a squad ranked among the Conference elite.

The Raptors took a double-digit lead late in the second quarter and while the Wine and Gold never truly threatened them rest of the way, Toronto was never able to completely pull away, either. In the end, however, Nick Nurse’s squad wore down the young Cavaliers, holding off a late Cleveland rally for the 116-104 victory on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

With the addition of Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors have designs on finally getting past the Cavaliers – who’ve won the Conference crown over the past four years. Leonard and his new mates got off to a good start on Wednesday, with the former Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP finishing with 24 points in the win.

In the Cavs defense, they made Leonard work for all 24 – going 9-of-22 from the floor while having his extremely large hands full with Cleveland’s Cedi Osman for most of the night. Leonard doubled-up in the win – adding a dozen boards to his total – but Osman also hit the perfecta in the 2018-19 opener.

On the night, Osman – taking over the starting small forward spot previously occupied by LeBron James – registered his first career double-double, finishing with 17 points and 10 boards, going 5-of-10 from the floor, canning both three-pointers he attempted, to go with four assists and a pair of steals.

Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 21 points – overcoming a 1-for-9 start from the floor to finish 5-of-18 overall, including a 10-of-14 mark from the stripe to go with seven boards and two assists.

Love’s frequency at the line kept him rolling and kept Cleveland in the contest. On the night, the Wine and Gold made 39 trips to the stripe, canning 29 free throws. The Raptors were just 12-of-20 from the stripe.

But while the Cavs had the advantage from the line, the Raptors were similarly efficient from beyond the arc – canning 14 triples to just seven for Cleveland.

Toronto also manhandled the Cavaliers in the paint – outscoring them, 56-40, while swatting seven Cleveland offerings on the night, including three by Serge Ibaka off the bench.

Jordan Clarkson, the league’s second-leading bench scorer from a year ago, filled that role to perfection on Wednesday night – finishing with 15 points on 7-for-15 shooting. Clarkson saved his best for last – notching eight of his 15 in the fourth quarter, going 4-of-6 from the floor in the final period.

George Hill tallied 15 points of his own, going 5-of-11 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from deep, and adding a team-high seven assists in the loss. His backcourt mate, Rodney Hood, rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting.

Tristan Thompson was the only Cavs starter not to register double-figures, but he did lead the squad with 13 boards – snagging five of those off the offensive glass.

As good as Leonard was in his Raptors debut, it was Toronto’s incumbent All-Star – Kyle Lowry – who led all scorers on Wednesday, finishing with 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting, including a 5-of-6 mark from three-point range.

Turning Point -- The Cavaliers hung with Toronto through the first quarter before the Raptors opened up a double-digit lead with just over three minutes to play before half.

Toronto would eventually take a 13-point edge into the locker room, but Cleveland cut it back to 10 – 63-53 – early in the second half. But Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard began heating up at that point – and Lowry’s two triples were part of a 10-0 Raptors run to give them a 20-point advantage.

The Wine and Gold would rally in the fourth – cutting Toronto’s lead to just seven, 108-101, on a pair of Cedi Osman free throws. But Toronto responded with a 6-0 run to send Cleveland to its first defeat of the season.

By the Numbers – 15-34 … Cavaliers’ all-time record in season openers, including Wednesday night’s loss in Toronto.

Quotable – Cedi Osman, on his strong opening night performance …

”Of course this season is going to be different, I’m going to have to more opportunity to show that I am responsible and I want to give my best every time on the court on offense and defense. I have confidence, I know how to play, I need to keep building my game.”

Up Next -- After falling in the season opener on Wednesday night, the Wine and Gold head to the Twin Cities for a Friday night matchup against Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves. On Sunday night, it’s the home opener against Atlanta at Quicken Loans Arena, with a Wednesday night battle with Brooklyn up next. The following night, Cleveland travels to Detroit for the second half of the back-to-back and wrap up the week with a Saturday night showdown against Indiana at The Q.

