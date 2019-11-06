Daily News - November 6, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers notebook: Cedi Osman relishes new role, makes defensive strides

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND — Some of Cedi Osman’s defensive improvement could be because the Cavaliers forward is playing the 3-and-D role he thrived in overseas.

Part of it might be the input of new associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who is handling the defense for new coach John Beilein.

Another factor could be that small forward Osman has not been forced into the power forward role, where he spent much of last season when toe surgery limited Kevin Love to 22 games.

Whatever the reasons, Osman is making such big strides that Beilein called him out after Sunday’s home loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The Cavs (2-4) hosted the Boston Celtics (4-1) Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Osman guarded 2018-19 rookie of the year Luka Doncic and held the Mavericks' star to 29 points, 14 rebounds and 15 assists. That may not sound impressive, but to Beilein it was.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Porter Jr. ‘contrite, very disappointed in himself’ following suspension

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman informed head coach John Beilein of Kevin Porter Jr’s one-game suspension late Monday evening.

Beilein’s first call after getting the bad news was to his 19-year-old rookie.

“He was very contrite, very disappointed in himself,” Beilein said of Porter. “I didn’t see the bump (at the time). I just saw him running that way and I turned to talk to the assistants. I didn’t even know about it until Koby told me yesterday.”

Once Beilein learned of the incident, he watched the replay. He didn’t even notice the contact with veteran referee Bill Spooner until the second viewing. Beilein called it “incidental contact.”

"He apologized to the official right away by the way, because J.B. (Bickerstaff) had seen it cleaner than I had," Beilein said. "You cannot do that with officials, you cannot come close to them like that. I think we all realize that. Certainly another area of growth for him and the whole team."

Watch Cavs honor Marine veteran Cpl. Micah Herndon, surprise him with family of fallen friend during emotional ceremony

Author: Hayden Grove

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- You may not know Cpl. Micah Herndon by name, but you’ve likely seen him before.

Cpl. Herndon was the Marine veteran from Tallmadge, OH who crawled across the finish line of the 2019 Boston Marathon, running to honor his three friends and fallen comrades, Matthew Ballard, Rupert Hamer and Mark David Juarez.

The viral video has millions of views and has led to Cpl. Herndon making an appearance on Good Morning America in addition to his feature on ESPN.

On Tuesday, the Cavs honored Cpl. Herndon with a special video and uniform, before bringing the family of his best friend, Ballard to the court.

Herndon hadn't seen Ballard's widow, mother or child since his funeral in 2015 and instantly started to cry upon seeing their faces.

