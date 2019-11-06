Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Celts Hold Off Late Cavs Rally

Posted: Nov 05, 2019

WRAP-UP

The Celtics found out what most teams traveling to Cleveland have so far this season: that the young Cavaliers are going to make them work for everything they get.

Trailing by a dozen – 113-101 – with just 4:25 to play, the feisty Cavs clawed their way back into the ballgame, cutting the Celtics lead to just three on Collin Sexton’s triple with 1:33 remaining.

But Gordon Hayward grabbed a huge offensive rebound off a Kemba Walker miss just over a minute later, putting back his 38th and 39th points of the ballgame to seal the deal and send the Wine & Gold to the 119-113 defeat, Cleveland’s third straight loss.

Hayward didn’t miss a two-point field goal attempt all night, going 17-of-20 from the floor to go with eight assists and seven boards. His lone offensive rebound was the aforementioned dagger.

Despite big showings from Hayward and Kemba Walker – who added 25 points on 6-of-8 shooting from deep – the Cavaliers stayed within striking distance all night. Cleveland led just once – 2-0 on Tristan Thompson’s short jumper to start the scoring – but never let the red-hot Celtics pull away, saving their final push for the fourth quarter’s closing moments.

Six Cavaliers tallied double-figures on Tuesday – led by Sexton’s 21-point effort, going 6-of-15 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from long-range.

Thompson notched his sixth double-double in seven outings – finishing with 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and a block. Kevin Love barely missed his sixth double-double of the year, adding 17 points, nine boards and a pair of rejections.

Cedi Osman and Jordan Clarkson tallied 12 points apiece – each struggling from the floor on 4-of-13 shooting.

Larry Nance was outstanding off the bench – drilling all three three-pointers he attempted, going 5-of-6 from the floor overall.

HIGHLIGHT

Larry Nance Jr. comes up with a big three-pointer early in the game to keep the Cavs within striking distance on Tuesday night. He went 3-3 from beyond the line when the dust cleared.

TURNING POINT

Cleveland definitely saved its best for last on Tuesday night.

After Walker put the Celtics up 12 with under four-and-a-half to play, Kevin Love connected on his second straight bucket, shooting over the smaller Marcus Smart. After a Walker miss, Cedi Osman got into the act, drilling a three-pointer with 3:38 to play to get the Cavs to within seven.

Tristan Thompson scored on two straight possessions to get the Wine & Gold to within three, 113-110, and even with Walker answering Cleveland’s run with a triple to put the C’s up six, Collin Sexton answered right back with a bomb of his own.

But Hayward’s big offensive rebound and a final free throw from Walker put the affair on ice, sealing the Celtics’ fourth straight victory.

BY THE NUMBERS

16.9, 11.6, .536 … Tristan Thompson’s scoring and rebounding averages – plus shooting percentage from the floor – through the first seven games of the season.

Thompson has doubled-up in six games, topped the 20-point plateau twice and has handed out at least four assists in three of his last four outings.

QUOTABLE

Coach John Beilein, on his squad’s ball-movement and court awareness …

"The thing I want our guys to live by is just make the next right play, that’s it, whatever it is and sometimes we are looking for something better and it’s not going to get there."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers head out for their longest road trip of the young season – a three-gamer that begins with a meeting against Bradley Beal and the Wizards on Friday night.

From there, the Wine & Gold make their first visit to Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening before wrapping up against Joel Embiid and the Sixers on Tuesday night in Philly.

Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics – November 5, 2019

Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Kevin Love
Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Nov 5, 2019  |  05:40
Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.
Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Nov 5, 2019  |  03:02
Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Coach Beilein
Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Coach Beilein

Cavaliers Head Coach John Beilein spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Nov 5, 2019  |  06:53
Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Collin Sexton
Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Nov 5, 2019  |  01:31
T.T. Spins and Scores Late in Fourth
T.T. Spins and Scores Late in Fourth

Tristan Thompson cuts the lead in the fourth quarter with his nice spin and score.
Nov 5, 2019  |  00:14
Young Bull Drops Pretty Dime to Knight
Young Bull Drops Pretty Dime to Knight

Collin Sexton finds Brandon Knight in the corner with a mid-air assist.
Nov 5, 2019  |  00:10
Sexton Drives Through Defender for And-One
Sexton Drives Through Defender for And-One

Collin Sexton earns the and-one opportunity after muscling his way past Kemba Walker for the bucket.
Nov 5, 2019  |  00:10
Sexton Buries the Contested Three-Pointer
Sexton Buries the Contested Three-Pointer

Collin Sexton isn't fazed after knocking down the trey with a Celtics defender in his face.
Nov 5, 2019  |  00:15
Kevin Sends the Shot Back
Kevin Sends the Shot Back

Kevin Love makes a nice block on the Celtics' Daniel Theis in the second quarter on Tuesday night.
Nov 5, 2019  |  00:10
Featured Highlight: Nance Cans a Trey
Featured Highlight: Nance Cans a Trey

Larry Nance Jr. knocks down the deep ball in the first quarter of Tuesday's game.
Nov 5, 2019  |  00:13
Tristan Grabs Own Rebound and Scores
Tristan Grabs Own Rebound and Scores

Tristan Thompson makes a heads up play beneath the basket, grabbing his own rebound and following up with a score.
Nov 5, 2019  |  00:11
Marine Micah Herndon Suprised at Halftime
Marine Micah Herndon Suprised at Halftime

Local Marine Micah Herndon was honored at halftime while also being surprised by his late-comrade's family.
Nov 5, 2019  |  04:27
Ohio CAT Presents Micah Herndon with Check
Ohio CAT Presents Micah Herndon with Check

Marine Micah Herndon who honored at Tuesday's Salute to Service game was given a check from Ohio CAT to benefit Save a Warrior – Ohio.
Nov 5, 2019  |  01:11
TAPS Family Members Honored During First Half
TAPS Family Members Honored During First Half

Local members of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) were honored during the first half during a special ceremony.
Nov 5, 2019  |  02:28
Watch the National Anthem from Salute to Service Night
Watch the National Anthem from Salute to Service Night

Former veterans and current employees at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse came together to hold the American flag during the national anthem of Tuesday's Salute to Service game.
Nov 5, 2019  |  02:48
Cavs vs. Celtics Shootaround: Cedi Osman
Cavs vs. Celtics Shootaround: Cedi Osman

Cavaliers swingman Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Tuesday’s shootaround in Independence as the Wine & Gold prep for the Boston Celtics.
Nov 5, 2019  |  06:03
GAME RECAP: Celtics 119, Cavaliers 113
GAME RECAP: Celtics 119, Cavaliers 113

Gordon Hayward ties his career-high with 39 points and adds 8 assists in Boston's win against Cleveland.
Nov 5, 2019  |  00:02
Tags
Clarkson, Jordan, Love, Kevin, Nance Jr., Larry, Osman, Cedi, Sexton, Collin

NEXT UP:
