Celts Hold Off Late Cavs Rally

WRAP-UP

The Celtics found out what most teams traveling to Cleveland have so far this season: that the young Cavaliers are going to make them work for everything they get.

Trailing by a dozen – 113-101 – with just 4:25 to play, the feisty Cavs clawed their way back into the ballgame, cutting the Celtics lead to just three on Collin Sexton’s triple with 1:33 remaining.

But Gordon Hayward grabbed a huge offensive rebound off a Kemba Walker miss just over a minute later, putting back his 38th and 39th points of the ballgame to seal the deal and send the Wine & Gold to the 119-113 defeat, Cleveland’s third straight loss.

Hayward didn’t miss a two-point field goal attempt all night, going 17-of-20 from the floor to go with eight assists and seven boards. His lone offensive rebound was the aforementioned dagger.

Despite big showings from Hayward and Kemba Walker – who added 25 points on 6-of-8 shooting from deep – the Cavaliers stayed within striking distance all night. Cleveland led just once – 2-0 on Tristan Thompson’s short jumper to start the scoring – but never let the red-hot Celtics pull away, saving their final push for the fourth quarter’s closing moments.

Six Cavaliers tallied double-figures on Tuesday – led by Sexton’s 21-point effort, going 6-of-15 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from long-range.

Thompson notched his sixth double-double in seven outings – finishing with 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and a block. Kevin Love barely missed his sixth double-double of the year, adding 17 points, nine boards and a pair of rejections.

Cedi Osman and Jordan Clarkson tallied 12 points apiece – each struggling from the floor on 4-of-13 shooting.

Larry Nance was outstanding off the bench – drilling all three three-pointers he attempted, going 5-of-6 from the floor overall.