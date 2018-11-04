Daily News - November 4, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Hornets Big Second Stanza Stings Cavs

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- It’s been a common theme through the first few weeks of the season: The Cavaliers hang tough for two or three quarters before being overwhelmed late.

That was the case again on Tobacco Road, as the Wine & Gold fell for the eighth time in their first nine outings – dropping a one-sided, 126-94, decision on Saturday night in Charlotte.

Still attempting to win away from home for the first time this season, Cleveland stayed within striking distance of Charlotte throughout the first half – trailing by only a touchdown at intermission.

But the Hornets found their rhythm after the half before posting a 34-point third quarter and pulling away for the win. Charlotte's victory snapped a nine-game losing streak against Cleveland, who has dominated them to the tune of a 13-1 mark over the last four years. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers considering rotation changes to get more out of second unit

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cleveland Cavaliers acting coach Larry Drew hinted at some changes following Thursday's blowout loss against the Denver Nuggets.

He's not planning to change the starting lineup.

While he didn't want to go deep into detail with specifics, Drew said the tweaks are with his rotation -- an effort to improve Cleveland's erratic bench.

"I'm looking for some certain things, particularly out of that second unit," Drew said following Saturday's shootaround. "Just moving forward I want to make sure that I try to put these guys in the best possible position I can and if that means doing some things differently and tweaking some things then we are prepared to do that." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers' disharmony builds following worst loss of season

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The visitor's locker room inside the Spectrum Center provided the backdrop for the Cleveland Cavaliers to air their frustrations.

The Cavs are no longer just tussling with their opponent. But also the disharmony that has started to contaminate a group that entered this season with the best intentions.

"Team is in a very weird place right now," JR Smith said following his return to the rotation in Cleveland's 126-94 loss to the Hornets.

You can say that again. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

