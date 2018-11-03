Hornets Big Second Stanza Stings Cavs

Wrap-Up -- It’s been a common theme through the first few weeks of the season: The Cavaliers hang tough for two or three quarters before being overwhelmed late.

That was the case again on Tobacco Road, as the Wine & Gold fell for the eighth time in their first nine outings – dropping a one-sided, 126-94, decision on Saturday night in Charlotte.

Still attempting to win away from home for the first time this season, Cleveland stayed within striking distance of Charlotte throughout the first half – trailing by only a touchdown at intermission.

But the Hornets found their rhythm after the half before posting a 34-point third quarter and pulling away for the win. Charlotte's victory snapped a nine-game losing streak against Cleveland, who has dominated them to the tune of a 13-1 mark over the last four years.

Charlotte got a measure of revenge on Saturday – shellacking Cleveland in the second stanza and killing any momentum the Cavaliers had after notching their first victory of the season earlier in the week.

Defense was an issue once again, with the Hornets shooting 56 percent from the floor and piling up 67 second-half points. But those weren’t the only ugly numbers for Cleveland.

The Hornets also dominated the Cavs on the boards, 50-27, in the paint, 70-40, and on second-chance scoring, 23-4. The most even measure for both teams was at the charity stripe, where both teams combined to miss just two free throws in 28 attempts.

Only four Cavaliers notched double-figures and only one starter – Sam Dekker, who finished with 11 points on 5-for-9 shooting.

JR Smith, who didn’t play in Cleveland’s previous contest, came off the bench to lead the Wine & Gold with 14 points – going 4-of-6 from long-range and 4-of-8 from the floor overall, adding four assists and three steals in 24 minutes of work.

Jordan Clarkson knocks down 12 points in Saturday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan Clarkson, who’s now notched double-figures in every game this season, did his thing again on Saturday – registering 13 points on 6-for-13 shooting, adding three steals of his own in 21 minutes off the bench.

Kyle Korver notched nine of his 11 points in second quarter alone – going 3-of-4 from long-range in the period and finishing 3-of-6 from the floor overall.

Tristan Thompson led Cleveland with eight boards to go with eight points and a steal.

The Hornets featured seven players – (but only two starters) – in double-figures.

Jeremy Lamb led Charlotte with 19 points on 8-of-19 shooting, adding eight boards and a pair of assists. Kemba Walker, the Eastern Conference’s leading scorer, followed up with 18 points, going 4-for-9 from beyond the arc in the win.

Turning Point -- On Saturday night, after a competitive first half in Charlotte, it was the third quarter when Cleveland began on its downward spiral.

The Cavaliers actually started the second half well – cutting Charlotte’s lead to just three, 61-58, on a pair of Cedi Osman free throws. But things went south from there – with Jeremy Lamb igniting a 13-4 run that put the Wine & Gold back behind the 8-ball.

By the end of the third, Charlotte had improved its edge to 20 points – 93-73 – and went into cruise control in the fourth, extending its advantage to as many as 32 points, including the game’s final tally.

By the Numbers – 8 … straight games that the Cavaliers second unit has combined for at least 40 points, including Saturday’s 56-point collective effort. The Wine & Gold’s reserves are averaging 47.6 points per through the first nine games – good for third in the NBA this season.

Quotable – Coach Larry Drew, on finding the right combinations to get his squad on track …

"This team is obviously going in a different direction than it’s been the last four years. As a coach you still have to find what works. And right now, I don’t know what works for this team. Trying to mix it up and give it a different look as far as playing guys and different combinations. Trying to find something that we can hang our hat on."

Up Next -- Following Saturday’s defeat on Tobacco Road, the Cavaliers head south for a Monday night meeting with the Magic in Orlando. The Wine & Gold return home on Wednesday night and welcome Russell Westbrook and the Thunder to town before getting right back on the road for their first meeting of the season against the Bulls next Saturday night in Chicago. The following week is a light one for the Cavaliers – with a mid-week back-to-back against Charlotte and at Washington as the only games in an eight-day span.

Calls of the Game