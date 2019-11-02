Daily News - November 2, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers GM Koby Altman agrees to long-term contract extension

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman has agreed to a long-term contract extension, the team confirmed Friday afternoon.

This deal had been in the works for a little while and the goal was to have it finalized before the season began on Oct. 23. But the timing didn’t work out that way. The two sides negotiated before agreeing to terms a few days ago, sources say.

Altman, 37, originally inked a three-year deal upon his promotion in 2017. He is the first GM to receive a contract extension in the Dan Gilbert ownership era. Gilbert bought the Cavs in 2005. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ chance to crack .500 mark undone by disastrous second quarter in 102-95 loss to Pacers: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein was back inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, one of his favorite arenas.

The site of many Big Ten Tournament triumphs and plenty of excitement while at Michigan, Beilein can still point to specific spots on the floor where his players made big baskets, even reminiscing during shootaround in the morning.

Now that he’s in the NBA, Beilein is hoping to make more memories at this boisterous building, which is notoriously unfriendly to visitors. He wanted to start Friday night in the Cavaliers’ first visit. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

John Beilein cites Koby Altman as ‘one of the attractive things’ about joining Cavs, has ‘great faith in him’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein was first introduced to Koby Altman at a mutual friend’s wedding.

United by assistant general manager Mike Gansey years ago, Beilein and Altman are now in Cleveland together -- two of the most important figures in this Cavaliers’ rebuild.

“That was one of the attractive things about taking the job," Beilein said of Altman. "I knew Mike Gansey really well but he had such great things to say about Koby and then during the whole process I could see a guy I would love to work for. Just love the direction of everything. Have great faith in each other. He’s letting me coach and at the same time he understands what we need in a roster and I think he’s going to build that.”- CLICK HERE to read full story.

