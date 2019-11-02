Second Quarter Blues Sink Cavs

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Indiana has always been a tough venue for the Wine and Gold, and Friday’s affair was no different – with the Pacers avenging a loss from six days ago in Cleveland, taking advantage the Cavs’ cool-shooting second quarter to earn the 102-95 decision at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Despite the sluggish second quarter, the Cavaliers had their chances in the closing moments – cutting Indy’s 11-point fourth-quarter lead to six in the final 30 seconds on Collin Sexton’s runner. But that’s as close as they’d get, still searching for the first road win of the season.
Kevin Love doubled-up in his fifth straight game to start the season – leading Cleveland with 22 points on 7-for-16 shooting, including 5-of-11 from beyond the arc to go with a team-high 17 boards and four assists.
Sexton extended his streak of scoring at least 16 points to 22 games, netting 15 of his 21 points after intermission – going 9-for-21 from the floor to go with three boards and a pair of steals.
Jordan Clarkson had his best scoring night of the season, chipping in with 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting, adding a team-high five assists in 27 solid minutes of work off the bench.
Cedi Osman was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, finishing with 10 points in the loss. Tristan Thompson had his streak of double-double performances snapped at four, notching seven points to go with 10 rebounds.
Domantas Sabonis continued his strong start for the Pacers – doubling-up with 18 points and a team-high 17 boards. For the second straight meeting between these two teams, Malcolm Brogdon led both squads – finishing with 25 points, eight boards and a game-high-tying six assists.
Larry Nance takes the feed from Tristan Thompson and slams it home against the Pacers on Friday night. Nance finished the night with 8 points and 5 rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench.
In last Saturday’s home win over the Pacers, the Wine and Gold used a big second quarter to buy themselves from breathing space. On Friday night, turnabout was fair play.
The Cavs got off to a solid start, holding the Pacers to 29 percent shooting and taking a seven-point into the second quarter. But they went ice cold in the second, going just 5-of-20 from the floor, committing six turnovers and netting only 11 points in the period.
Indiana went into the halftime locker room up six, and although the Cavs put together a quick run to start the third quarter, the shorthanded Pacers were able to keep Cleveland at bay the rest of the way.
84 … total rebounds that Kevin Love has grabbed so far this season – most in Cavaliers franchise history through the first five games of the year.
Love is averaging 17.2 points and 16.8 boards so far, with averages of 21.5 and 15.0 in two contests against Indiana.
John Beilein, on the Pacers physicality on Friday night …
”That’s one of their trademarks in watching them over the years, they’ve done a great job with that. They’re bigger and stronger in a couple positions and I like the way we came at them in the first. Maybe we were worn down or whatever, but those put-backs that they had, a couple of them were position, a couple of them were just 50/50 balls that we’ve got to get.”
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.
The Wine and Gold look to stay unbeaten at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse when they welcome Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks to town for a Sunday night affair.
The Cavaliers stay home for a Tuesday night meeting with the Celtics before getting back on the open road for a three-game trip against the Wizards (11/8), Knicks (11/10) and Sixers (11/12).