Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Second Quarter Blues Sink Cavs

Posted: Nov 01, 2019

WRAP-UP

Indiana has always been a tough venue for the Wine and Gold, and Friday’s affair was no different – with the Pacers avenging a loss from six days ago in Cleveland, taking advantage the Cavs’ cool-shooting second quarter to earn the 102-95 decision at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Despite the sluggish second quarter, the Cavaliers had their chances in the closing moments – cutting Indy’s 11-point fourth-quarter lead to six in the final 30 seconds on Collin Sexton’s runner. But that’s as close as they’d get, still searching for the first road win of the season.

Kevin Love doubled-up in his fifth straight game to start the season – leading Cleveland with 22 points on 7-for-16 shooting, including 5-of-11 from beyond the arc to go with a team-high 17 boards and four assists.

Sexton extended his streak of scoring at least 16 points to 22 games, netting 15 of his 21 points after intermission – going 9-for-21 from the floor to go with three boards and a pair of steals.

Jordan Clarkson had his best scoring night of the season, chipping in with 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting, adding a team-high five assists in 27 solid minutes of work off the bench.

Cedi Osman was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, finishing with 10 points in the loss. Tristan Thompson had his streak of double-double performances snapped at four, notching seven points to go with 10 rebounds.

Domantas Sabonis continued his strong start for the Pacers – doubling-up with 18 points and a team-high 17 boards. For the second straight meeting between these two teams, Malcolm Brogdon led both squads – finishing with 25 points, eight boards and a game-high-tying six assists.

HIGHLIGHT

Larry Nance takes the feed from Tristan Thompson and slams it home against the Pacers on Friday night. Nance finished the night with 8 points and 5 rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench.

TURNING POINT

In last Saturday’s home win over the Pacers, the Wine and Gold used a big second quarter to buy themselves from breathing space. On Friday night, turnabout was fair play.

The Cavs got off to a solid start, holding the Pacers to 29 percent shooting and taking a seven-point into the second quarter. But they went ice cold in the second, going just 5-of-20 from the floor, committing six turnovers and netting only 11 points in the period.

Indiana went into the halftime locker room up six, and although the Cavs put together a quick run to start the third quarter, the shorthanded Pacers were able to keep Cleveland at bay the rest of the way.

BY THE NUMBERS

84 … total rebounds that Kevin Love has grabbed so far this season – most in Cavaliers franchise history through the first five games of the year.

Love is averaging 17.2 points and 16.8 boards so far, with averages of 21.5 and 15.0 in two contests against Indiana.

QUOTABLE

John Beilein, on the Pacers physicality on Friday night …

”That’s one of their trademarks in watching them over the years, they’ve done a great job with that. They’re bigger and stronger in a couple positions and I like the way we came at them in the first. Maybe we were worn down or whatever, but those put-backs that they had, a couple of them were position, a couple of them were just 50/50 balls that we’ve got to get.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

The Wine and Gold look to stay unbeaten at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse when they welcome Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks to town for a Sunday night affair.

The Cavaliers stay home for a Tuesday night meeting with the Celtics before getting back on the open road for a three-game trip against the Wizards (11/8), Knicks (11/10) and Sixers (11/12).

Cavs at Pacers Postgame: Coach Beilein

Cavaliers Coach John Beilein spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Cavaliers at Pacers – November 1, 2019

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Cavs at Pacers Postgame: Coach Beilein
Now Playing

Cavs at Pacers Postgame: Coach Beilein

Cavaliers Coach John Beilein spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Nov 1, 2019  |  04:14
Cavs at Pacers Postgame: Kevin Love
Now Playing

Cavs at Pacers Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Nov 1, 2019  |  04:01
Cavs at Pacers Postgame: Collin Sexton
Now Playing

Cavs at Pacers Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Nov 1, 2019  |  02:33
Cavs at Pacers Postgame: Darius Garland
Now Playing

Cavs at Pacers Postgame: Darius Garland

Cavaliers guard Darius Garland spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Nov 1, 2019  |  01:55
Featured: Nance Slams it Home
Now Playing

Featured: Nance Slams it Home

Larry Nance takes the feed from Tristan Thompson and slams it home against the Pacers on Friday night.
Nov 1, 2019  |  00:09
Love with 3 Triples in the 3rd
Now Playing

Love with 3 Triples in the 3rd

Kevin Love knocks down three triples in the third quarter against Indiana on Friday night.
Nov 1, 2019  |  00:31
Clarkson with the Up-and-Under
Now Playing

Clarkson with the Up-and-Under

Jordan Clarkson with the reverse layup against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
Nov 1, 2019  |  00:09
Backdoor Cut by Clarkson
Now Playing

Backdoor Cut by Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson puts in the layup off the pass from Kevin Love against the Pacers on Friday night.
Nov 1, 2019  |  00:09
Cedi Drops 8 1st Quarter Points
Now Playing

Cedi Drops 8 1st Quarter Points

Cedi Osman drops eight first quarter points including two three-pointers against the Pacers on Friday night.
Nov 1, 2019  |  00:31
Tristan Thompson with the Flush
Now Playing

Tristan Thompson with the Flush

Tristan Thompson slams it home off the Jordan Clarkson feed against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
Nov 1, 2019  |  00:10
Sexton High Off the Glass
Now Playing

Sexton High Off the Glass

Collin Sexton goes right for a high floater off the top of the backboard against the Pacers on Friday night.
Nov 1, 2019  |  00:00
Cavs at Pacers Shootaround: Kevin Love
Now Playing

Cavs at Pacers Shootaround: Kevin Love

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Friday’s shootaround in Indiana as the Wine & Gold prep for the Pacers.
Nov 1, 2019  |  03:04
Cavs at Pacers Shootaround: Coach Beilein
Now Playing

Cavs at Pacers Shootaround: Coach Beilein

Cavaliers Head Coach John Beilein spoke with the media following Friday’s shootaround in Indiana as the Wine & Gold prep for the Pacers.
Nov 1, 2019  |  05:35
GAME RECAP: Pacers 102, Cavaliers 95
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Pacers 102, Cavaliers 95

Pacers best Cavaliers at home with a final score of 102-95
Nov 1, 2019  |  00:01
Tags
Cavaliers, Pacers, Game Recap, 11-1-19 at Pacers

Related Content

Cavs at Pacers Postgame: Coach Beilein

Cavs at Pacers Postgame: Coach Beilein

Cavs at Pacers Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavs at Pacers Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavs at Pacers Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavs at Pacers Postgame: Collin Sexton

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter