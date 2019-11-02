Second Quarter Blues Sink Cavs

WRAP-UP

Indiana has always been a tough venue for the Wine and Gold, and Friday’s affair was no different – with the Pacers avenging a loss from six days ago in Cleveland, taking advantage the Cavs’ cool-shooting second quarter to earn the 102-95 decision at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Despite the sluggish second quarter, the Cavaliers had their chances in the closing moments – cutting Indy’s 11-point fourth-quarter lead to six in the final 30 seconds on Collin Sexton’s runner. But that’s as close as they’d get, still searching for the first road win of the season.

Kevin Love doubled-up in his fifth straight game to start the season – leading Cleveland with 22 points on 7-for-16 shooting, including 5-of-11 from beyond the arc to go with a team-high 17 boards and four assists.

Sexton extended his streak of scoring at least 16 points to 22 games, netting 15 of his 21 points after intermission – going 9-for-21 from the floor to go with three boards and a pair of steals.

Jordan Clarkson had his best scoring night of the season, chipping in with 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting, adding a team-high five assists in 27 solid minutes of work off the bench.

Cedi Osman was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, finishing with 10 points in the loss. Tristan Thompson had his streak of double-double performances snapped at four, notching seven points to go with 10 rebounds.

Domantas Sabonis continued his strong start for the Pacers – doubling-up with 18 points and a team-high 17 boards. For the second straight meeting between these two teams, Malcolm Brogdon led both squads – finishing with 25 points, eight boards and a game-high-tying six assists.