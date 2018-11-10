Daily News - November 10, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls, Game 12 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

When: 8 p.m.

Where: United Center

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Last meeting: The Cavs beat the Bulls 114-109 on March 17, 2018.

Cavs minute: Friday marks the first of four games between Central Division rivals. ... The Cavs went 4-0 against the Bulls last season, sweeping the season series for the fifth time in franchise history. ... In the loss against Oklahoma City on Wednesday night, the Cavs had at least six players score in double figures for the seventh time this season (Collin Sexton - 15, JR Smith - 13, Jordan Clarkson - 11, Rodney Hood - 11, Tristan Thompson - 10, Ante Zizic - 10). ... Sexton made his first start on Wednesday night, scoring a team-high 15 points -- the seventh time he has reached the double-digit mark in scoring. Sexton is expected to start once again, as George Hill is sidelined for two weeks with a sprained right shoulder. ... Clarkson (999) is one rebound away from 1,000 for his career. ... Over the last five games (since Oct. 30), Thompson is averaging a double-double (11.6 points and 11.8 rebounds in 30.0 minutes). ... Smith made his first start of the season on Wednesday night, finishing with 13 points, two assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes. It was his third consecutive game scoring in double figures. Online: FoxSports Go apps - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cedi Osman won't play on Saturday against Chicago because of back spasms

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Cedi Osman has joined the lengthy list of players that won't suit up for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Osman left Wednesday's loss against Oklahoma City midway through the first quarter with lower back spasms and walked gingerly out of the arena later that night. The Cavs were hoping the day off would help, but head coach Larry Drew ruled him out of Saturday's game and the Cavs "will see how he is" after the game before making any determination about his status moving forward.

Ahead of Wednesday's game, Drew moved Osman to power forward, needing his size with Sam Dekker and Kevin Love already out. That put JR Smith into the starting lineup at small forward.

Osman's back injury means Drew will have to shuffle his starting lineup once again. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers sign Andrew Harrison to Two-Way contract

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers officially signed Andrew Harrison to a Two-Way contract on Friday.

With the injuries continuing to pile up, including the latest with point guard George Hill who is out two weeks with a right shoulder sprain, the Cavs needed to add more playable depth.

"We're down in bodies and we really needed to add another ball-handler," head coach Larry Drew told reporters following Friday's practice. "That's the reason we brought Andrew in. I'm really excited about him because at that point guard spot he gives us some size. That was one of the intriguing things about him. I remember just playing against him, how he's played well. I'm real excited to have him."

Harrison, a 6-foot-6 combo guard, appeared in 128 games, making 64 starts, with the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. He was waived after just one game this year. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

