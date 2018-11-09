CavsBulls Game Preview

Game Summary

The Wine & Gold head to the Windy City on Saturday night to battle the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. (ET).

Cleveland heads into Saturday's game looking to snap a four-game skid while grabbing their first win on the road this season. In order to do so, the Cavs will want to get everyone involved on the offense, something they've been doing well this season.

Against Oklahoma City on Wednesday, the Cavs had at least six players score in double figures for the seventh time this season (Sexton – 15, Smith – 13, Clarkson – 11, Hood – 11, Thompson – 10, Zizic – 10).

The Wine & Gold also shot .846 (11-13) from the free throw line against the Thunder and are shooting .823 from the charity stripe (third-best in the NBA, highest in the Eastern Conference).

The Cavs defensive is also showing progress. Versus OKC, Cleveland’s defense limited Oklahoma City to an opponent season-low .259 (7-27) shooting from behind the three-point line.

From an individual perspective, rookie Collin Sexton is starting to find his niche here in the big leagues. In his first career start on Wednesday, Sexton posted a team-high 15 points on 7-14 (.500) shooting, two rebounds and a block in 42 minutes. That game was also his seventh outing with at least 10 points this season.

Jordan Clarkson continues to excel off the bench and nearly recorded his first career triple-double against the Thunder with 11 points and season-highs of nine rebounds and eight assists in 33 minutes. He has scored in double-digits in all 11 games so far, averaging 15.2 points per game this season. Clarkson ranks fifth in ppg among all NBA reserves.

Tristan Thompson registered his fourth double-double of the season against Oklahoma City, tallying 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds in 31 minutes.

As Cleveland looks to improve heading into the middle of November, they'll be taking on the Chicago Bulls (3-9), a team that has also started slow this campaign.

Coming into Saturday night's game, Chicago has lost five of their last six games, including their most recent matchup, falling to the New Orleans Pelicans, 107-98, on Wednesday night.

In that loss, the Bulls had four players score over 17 points, including Zach LaVine (22 pts), Jabari Parker (22 pts), Wendell Carter Jr. (17 pts) and Justin Holiday (17 pts). Parker's 20 points and 13 rebounds against NOLA gave him his first double-double of the 2018-19 campaign while LaVine pushed his ppg average to a team-high 27.4 ppg.

As the two Central Division rivals gear up for Saturday night's Windy City affair, the squads will meet up three more times this season with their next matchup coming on December 23 in Cleveland. They'll meet one more time at The Q on January 21 before rounding out their series six days later on January 27 in Chi-Town.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Saturday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Rangers game (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Bulls game (8:00 p.m.). To view channel information, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #3 - George Hill #1 - Rodney Hood #16 - Cedi Osman #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #8 - Zach LaVine #22 - Cameron Payne #7 - Justin Holiday #34 - Wendell Carter Jr. #2 - Jabari Parker

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Soreness, Out), George Hill (Right Shoulder Sprain, Out), Sam Dekker (Left Ankle Sprain, Out)

Status Update: (Bulls) - Kris Dunn (Left MCL Sprain, Out), Lauri Markkanen (Right Ankle Sprain, Out), Bobby Portis (Right MCL Sprain, Out), Denzel Valentine (Left Ankle Sprain, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As the two teams prep to lock horns on Saturday, the Cavs will look to build of their recent success over the Bulls.

The Cavs went 4-0 against the Bulls in 2017-18, sweeping the season series for the fifth time in franchise history (4-0 in 1975-76, 6-0 in 1988-89, 3-0 in 1998-99, 4-0 in 2005-06 and 4-0 in 2017-18).

In those four contests, Cleveland won by an average of 9.3 points (115.3-106.0), while shooting .514 from the field, .386 from beyond the arc and .802 from the free throw line.

The last time the two teams faced off at the United Center, the Cavs picked up a 114-109 victory on March 17, 2018. In that game, Cleveland shot .506 (44-87) from the field and made 13 three-point field goals. Jordan Clarkson contributed a strong performance off the bench with 19 points, including 4-9 (.444) shooting from beyond the arc and two rebounds in 32 minutes, while Ante Zizic added 14 points (7-9 FG), six rebounds and one block in 20 minutes.

On Deck

Following Saturday's matchup with the Bulls, the Cavaliers will return home on Tuesday, November 13 when they debut their brand-new 2018-19 Nike City jerseys against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold will then hit the road for two more games, beginning with a showdown against the Washington Wizards on November 14 followed by a game against the Detroit Pistons on November 19.

Cleveland returns to The Q on November 21 as they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to town. That game will tipoff at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE