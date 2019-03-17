Daily News - March 17, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cedi Osman to play for Turkey in FIBA World Cup, ready to ‘shoot our shot’ against Team USA

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

DALLAS – Kevin Love and Cedi Osman may be on opposite sides of the court this summer.

While Love hasn’t committed to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, wanting to give it more thought following a difficult season, Osman will be one of the leaders for the Turkish National Team. Both Turkey and the United States were placed into Group E, along with the Czech Republic and Japan, for the 32-team tournament that starts on Aug. 31.

“It’s great. I’m really excited about it,” Osman told cleveland.com about playing Team USA early in the group stage.

Osman was actually having dinner with his FIBA coach in Cleveland recently and the two were discussing how much they wanted to draw USA. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dirk Nowitzki moves closer to history while Cleveland Cavaliers go winless on road trip, lose to Mavericks 121-116: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

DALLAS -- So much for that strong finish.

Ignited by Kevin Love’s return, the Cleveland Cavaliers started the second half of the season surging forward, winning three of their first four games and playing with an infectious joy. They vowed to end the season on a high note. Since then, Cleveland has been in a funk, which continued on Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks. The Cavs lost 121-116. It’s their fifth loss in the last six games.

Another slow start on the road forced the Cavs to climb uphill all night. Trailing by as many as 21 points in the first half, they went on an impressive 18-6 run at the end of the second quarter. They opened the third quarter the same way, outscoring the Mavericks 9-4 in less than two minutes, cutting the Dallas lead to just four points. But Cleveland didn’t get closer until the final seconds, after the Mavericks were more interested in feeding future Hall-of-Famer Dirk Nowitzki in an attempt to push him past Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time scoring list. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Larry Drew wants more consistency from Collin Sexton in one specific area during season’s final weeks

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

DALLAS -- Over the final 13 games of the season, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew is focusing on one specific area when it comes to promising rookie Collin Sexton: His assist total.

To be more specific, the number of opportunities Sexton creates for his teammates.

“I see growth, but what I’m really looking for is the consistency of it,” Drew said prior to Saturday’s shootaround in Dallas. “Game after game after game where he’s continuing to make the right plays when he gets into that situation. That’s something that has to improve because that hasn’t happened on a consistent level yet.

The Cavs have seen flashes of it. More than two weeks ago against the New York Knicks, Sexton earned praise for driving into the paint and finding Jordan Clarkson open in the corner for a timely 3-pointer. Sexton could’ve attempted a shot over two defenders himself. Earlier in the year, his teammates believed he would have. That night, he didn’t and it was labeled the play of the game, leading to Cleveland’s win against the Knicks. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: