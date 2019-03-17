Cavs Rally Falls Short in the Big D

Wrap-Up -- The Mavericks were determined to let Dirk Nowitzki make history on Saturday night. And it almost cost them the game.

While Dallas was feeding their gassed future Hall of Famer down the stretch, the Cavaliers nearly rallied from a double-digit deficit with just over two minutes to play, getting to within three before running out of gas – falling, 121-116, at the American Airlines Center to go winless on their three-game roadie.

The Mavs’ future Hall of Famer came into the contest needing 18 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain for 6th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. With the crowd going wild every time he touched the ball, Nowitzki had four points coming into the fourth quarter, but quickly scored 10 more through the first half of the period.

Rick Carlisle got his 21-year veteran a blow at the five-minute mark, but with Dallas comfortably ahead, brought him back two minutes later. But Dirk had nothing left in the tank when he returned – committing a quick turnover and missing his next three shots.

While Dirk was trying to make history, the Cavaliers were trying to make headway – cutting the Mavericks’ 11-point edge to just three on Collin Sexton’s layup with 5.3 seconds to play.

But Cleveland had to foul and veteran guard Devin Harris drained a pair to seal the deal in Dallas.

The Cavaliers were doomed by another slow start, allowing the Mavericks a 34-points first quarter and trailing by three touchdowns midway through the second.

A 17-6 run cut the Mavs’ lead to single-digits by intermission, but playing catch-up through the entire second stanza wore down the shorthanded Cavaliers down and they were simply unable to complete the comeback.

And after it was all said and done, Dirk Nowitzki still finished four points shy of the Big Dipper.

Balanced scoring attack not enough to complete comeback in Dallas.

Collin Sexton achieved something no Cavs rookie has before him – netting his fifth straight 20-point game, leading both squads with 28 points on 10-for-17 shooting, including 4-of-7 from long-range and 4-of-5 from the stripe, adding four assists and three boards.

Kevin Love bounced back from a cool-shooting effort on Thursday in Orlando to double-up in Dallas – finishing with 22 points and a team-high 12 boards, going 6-for-15 from the floor and 8-of-8 from the line to go with four assists.

Cedi Osman scored 22 points of his own in the loss – going 8-of-16 from the floor, including 6-of-7 from beyond the arc to go with four assists and three rebounds.

Jordan Clarkson led Cleveland’s reserves, tallying double-figures for the 61st time this season – finishing with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, adding two boards and a pair of assists in 30 minutes of work.

Ante Zizic was the only other Cavalier in double-figures – chipping in with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting to go with five boards and a pair of dimes.

Dallas – playing without its prized rookie, Luka Doncic – were paced by Tim Hardaway Jr., who led seven Mavericks in double-figures, notching 22 points on 8-for-18 shooting. Reserve Maxi Kleber came off the Mavs bench to double-up with 18 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.

Despite the loss, Cleveland still managed to drill 15 triples, go 21-of-22 from the floor and commit just six turnovers on the night.

Turning Point -- After falling behind by 21 points midway through the second quarter, the Cavaliers got back to within nine by halftime – cutting the Mavs’ lead to just four points on Collin Sexton’s triple less than two minutes into the second half.

But Jalen Brunson’s triple re-ignited the Mavericks, who would outscore Cleveland, 19-8, over the next seven minutes, putting Dallas back ahead by 15 late in the third.

Dallas would keep the Cavs at arms’ length for almost the rest of the way – with Cleveland rallying back with just over three minutes to play before falling short in the closing seconds.

By the Numbers – 19.9, 11.5 .427, .937 … Kevin Love’s scoring and rebounding averages – plus shooting percentages from beyond the arc (32-of-75) and the free throw line (59-of-63) – since the All-Star break, with seven double-doubles in the mix.

Quotable – Coach Larry Drew, on his squad having to climb out of an early hole once again …

”We got down and we were able to fight back a little bit. But as I told our guys, when you get into that kind of deficit, it takes a lot of energy to exert to get back into it. Again, it was unfortunate to come up short ”

Up Next -- With the three-game roadie now in the books with Saturday’s defeat in Dallas, the Wine & Gold – who’ve played five of their last six on the road – are down to the dirty dozen, beginning with a much-needed three-game homestand next week. On Monday night, it’s the final visit of the season by Andre Drummond, Blake Griffin and the Pistons followed by the Greek Freak’s final appearance when the Bucks roll in on Wednesday. The homestand wraps up with the Clippers on Friday night followed by a Sunday afternoon trip to Milwaukee to face the Bucks.

Calls of the Game