Daily News - March 15, 2019

Collin Sexton hitting rookie marks set by LeBron James, Kyrie Irving

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A few nights after breaking Kyrie Irving’s franchise mark for 3-pointers by a rookie, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton was eye to eye with another franchise legend: LeBron James.

Sexton scored 23 points in the loss against Orlando Thursday night -- his fourth consecutive game with at least 20 points, matching James, who accomplished that feat two different times during his first season.

Like many youngsters, Sexton experienced early growing pains, sometimes even drawing the ire of teammates and coaches for not making the right play. Through his first 10 games as a pro, Sexton averaged just 10.5 points on 35-of-86 (40.6 percent) shooting. Those early-season struggles led to finger-pointing and eye-rolling from teammates. It also forced head coach Larry Drew’s chat with his players about patience.

That seemed to be Sexton's turning point.

Cleveland Cavaliers can’t overcome Kevin Love’s rough night, lose to Magic 120-91: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Magic made the Cleveland Cavaliers’ best player disappear.

Kevin Love, who has been averaging a double-double since the All-Star break and spearheading a Cleveland resurgence, had his worst game in weeks. And it ended early -- much like the Cavs’ chances in a 120-91 loss.

Playing in just 24 foul-plagued minutes, Love scored 10 points to go with eight rebounds and one assist. He also had four costly turnovers and five fouls.

When Love picked up his fifth personal midway through the third quarter, getting outworked by Aaron Gordon for a rebound on a free throw, Love came to the bench and briefly sat alone with his thoughts before engaging in a back-and-forth with Brandon Knight. At one point in the second half, Love unlaced his left shoe and moved his foot around while grabbing at his heel -- testing it out after taking an awkward step earlier in the game. Love shook that off and signaled that he was fine.

Cleveland Cavaliers can’t help but think about what could’ve been: ‘We could’ve competed for a playoff spot’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew had a conversation with assistant Mike Longabardi.

It wasn’t about strategy -- how to deal with Orlando Magic All-Star Nikola Vucevic on a night the Cavaliers will be without Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr. It wasn’t even about keys to beating the Magic for the second time in less than two weeks. It was something completely different, reflecting on what could have been this season if not for a lengthy list of injuries that sent Cleveland spinning before ever getting a real shot to gain traction.

“I think about it,” Drew said prior to shootaround in Orlando. “I mentioned that to Longabardi this morning. Had we had a healthy Kevin (Love) at the beginning and healthy Tristan at the beginning, a healthy club, I’m not saying we might be in a playoff hunt or anything like that, but what if?

"That's neither here nor there. We certainly see what we're capable of when we do have Kevin Love. Would have been nice to see where we would have been had we been a healthy team."

