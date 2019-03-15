By the Numbers: Tourney Time

Cavs.com goes back in time to take a look at the current Cavaliers' success in the NCAA Tournament for this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

30 … college career-high point total tallied by Brandon Knight against WVU in the third-round of the 2011 NCAA Tournament.

2 … times Channing Frye played in the Elite Eight with the University of Arizona (2003 & 2005).

29, 14 … points and rebounds posted by Kevin Love for a double-double against Western Kentucky in the 2008 Sweet Sixteen.

2020 … year when Quicken Loans Arena will host the first and second round games of the NCAA Tournament.

8 … double-doubles tallied by Channing Frye over 12 NCAA Tournament appearances over his four-year career with Arizona (2001-05).

10 … seed that Matthew Dellavedova’s St. Mary's squad was ranked in the 2010 NCAA Tourney before knocking off #2 Villanova to earn a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.

2011, 2012 … years that John Henson won both the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award as well as made the Elite Eight with UNC.

24 … game-high point total scored by Nik Stauskas in Michigan's Elite Eight matchup with Kentucky in 2014.

17.5, 10.6, 23 … ppg, rpg and double-doubles posted by Kevin Love throughout his freshman year at UCLA, including the 2008 Tournament.

27-7 … record tallied by Tristan Thompson's Texas Longhorns during the 2010-11 season, earning them a No. 4 seed in the 2011 Tournament.

25, 6, 3 … points, rebounds and assists garnered by Collin Sexton in Alabama's opening round win over Virginia Tech in last year's tourney.

5 … NCAA Tournament appearances between Cavs coaches Larry Drew (Missouri) and James Posey (Xavier) during their collegiate playing careers.