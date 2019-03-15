Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

By the Numbers: Tourney Time

Numerical Notations from the Tournament Cavs
Ethan Miller/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Mar 15, 2019

Cavs.com goes back in time to take a look at the current Cavaliers' success in the NCAA Tournament for this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

30 … college career-high point total tallied by Brandon Knight against WVU in the third-round of the 2011 NCAA Tournament.

2 … times Channing Frye played in the Elite Eight with the University of Arizona (2003 & 2005).

29, 14 … points and rebounds posted by Kevin Love for a double-double against Western Kentucky in the 2008 Sweet Sixteen.

2020 … year when Quicken Loans Arena will host the first and second round games of the NCAA Tournament.

8 … double-doubles tallied by Channing Frye over 12 NCAA Tournament appearances over his four-year career with Arizona (2001-05).

10 … seed that Matthew Dellavedova’s St. Mary's squad was ranked in the 2010 NCAA Tourney before knocking off #2 Villanova to earn a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.

2011, 2012 … years that John Henson won both the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award as well as made the Elite Eight with UNC.

24 … game-high point total scored by Nik Stauskas in Michigan's Elite Eight matchup with Kentucky in 2014.

17.5, 10.6, 23 … ppg, rpg and double-doubles posted by Kevin Love throughout his freshman year at UCLA, including the 2008 Tournament.

27-7 … record tallied by Tristan Thompson's Texas Longhorns during the 2010-11 season, earning them a No. 4 seed in the 2011 Tournament.

25, 6, 3 … points, rebounds and assists garnered by Collin Sexton in Alabama's opening round win over Virginia Tech in last year's tourney.

5 … NCAA Tournament appearances between Cavs coaches Larry Drew (Missouri) and James Posey (Xavier) during their collegiate playing careers.

Tags
Dellavedova, Matthew, Frye, Channing, Henson, John, Knight, Brandon, Love, Kevin

Related Content

Dellavedova, Matthew

Frye, Channing

Henson, John